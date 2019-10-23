ABINGDON, Va. — A Washington County middle school is recognizing the life and work of a former student by dedicating a mentoring program in his honor.
Kirk Nairn, an Abingdon High School student who was killed in a car accident in May, was remembered on Friday at E.B. Stanley Middle School when the program he initiated as a middle school student was officially named “Friends 4 Life.”
The “4” in the name represents Kirk’s athletic number while playing sports in school.
As a young student, Kirk identified the impact students could have as mentors for special needs children. His vision for the program continues to inspire youth at the middle school.
Wearing T-shirts that bear the name of the program, more than 60 of the students who serve as mentors at the middle school gathered to meet Ann Nairn, the mother of Kirk, and to remember the legacy of kindness left by her son.
“I thank you for honoring Kirk in the way you are, but more importantly, being willing to give your time and show your kindness to kids who may not get a lot of that,” said Ann to the young mentors who volunteer throughout the school year to be friends with students with special needs.
“This became his passion. He loved spending time with these kids and making them smile each day. He made a lot of good friendships. I hope you guys will carry on that tradition,” said the mother.
Scott Allen fondly remembers the middle school student who sparked the acts of kindness.
“Kirk approached me several years ago about using his exploratory period to spend time with the special needs students,” said Allen, principal at the middle school, as he fondly recalled the generosity and compassion demonstrated by the young student.
“Because of its impact, I think the mentoring program is as beneficial as the exploratory classes,” said Allen.
“Since then, the mentoring program has grown into one of the best things in our building. It’s really grown into the pulse of our school.
“The friendships they build also are humbling to the mentors. When the mentors are having a bad day, they quickly find out their day is not so bad when they look at the big picture and see the challenges these kids go through every day just to get here.”
The school started an application process last year because of the large number of students who wanted to participate as mentors.
“We actually have a waiting list to be a mentor. We may hit 100 mentors by the end of the school year,” said Lora Kiser, special education teacher at the school.
Eighth-grade student Nicholas McReynolds said he is honored to carry on his friend’s legacy. He will begin the mentoring program this school year.
“Kirk was like a brother to me. He taught me how to spread Christian faith and to show others love.”
Autumn Owens, a seventh-grade mentor at the school, said the program has had a big impact on her life. “Just being with them (the special needs students) makes my day brighter. Knowing that I am helping them influences me to do better.”
Kiser said she loves seeing the attention her students receive on a daily basis. “It touches my heart to see friendships being formed with my students,” she said.
Mentors build relationships by participating in activities inside and outside the school. They meet the special needs students at the school bus and accompany them to classes. With instruction from the teacher, the mentors help to meet their needs and facilitate the best learning environment, offering physical assistance, enforcing instruction, facilitating independence and transitioning them from class to class. They even take them to movies and ball games outside of school time.
“The children really look forward to seeing their mentors. It’s creating lasting friendships,” Kiser said.
“The program is so much more than a mentoring program. It’s all about the friendships that are made.”
During the event, Brian Ratliff, superintendent of Washington County Public Schools, encouraged the young mentors to become people who care about other people. “If you do that, you’ll live out what Kirk was trying to do — building something meaningful in our community. You’re the start of that,” said Ratliff.
“Kirk was an inspiration. He’s touching even more people through his death. There are a lot of people learning what he stood for and the example he set,” said Kiser.
“His leadership, initiative, heart and compassion have spread, and others are wanting to follow his lead.”
