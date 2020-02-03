Jayden Dunn means business.
From the time he was a sophomore, the 17-year-old Fort Chiswell High School senior has been elevating his entrepreneurship and mooring his marketing moxie on a path to success and survival.
To put it another way, Dunn’s a retail “flipper.” He buys goods for cheap and sells them for a profit.
Spurred on by Youtube videos about the trials and triumphs of reselling, and motivated by his career ambition to run his own business, Dunn scours yard sales, flea markets and thrift stores looking for high-quality items he can peddle through online outlets such as eBay, Mercari, Poshmark and sometimes Facebook marketplace.
He started out with name-brand clothing and eventually added video games, electronics, discounted seasonal department store products and even medical equipment. In fact, Dunn said one of his best flips was a blood centrifuge he bought for $25 at an auction and then resold for $600.
If he’s not familiar with a brand or manufacturer, Dunn turns to his trusty cell phone for answers.
“(I) tell people if you don’t know the brand, look it up,” he said.
As his business – and inventory grew – Dunn, who’s from Indiana but now lives with his great-grandmother in Max Meadows, transformed an old chicken coop on the family’s property into a makeshift warehouse and photo studio.
“(I) use that as my own little place,” he said.
After Dunn buys a pair of tennis shoes or sports jersey that he wants to resell, he cleans up the merchandise if necessary before photographing and listing it online. Early on, he laid clothing on the floor for photos but later improved his setup with a mannequin and better lighting.
Using a computer spreadsheet, Dunn, who speaks with the measured cadence of a seasoned CEO, keeps track of how much he spends for items along with the final selling price. He also has his own inventory system, which makes it easier to find, package and ship orders.
On one of his busiest days, Dunn received 27 orders in 30 minutes. It took him about two days to get everything in the mail.
Along the way, he’s learned about profit margins, returns and customer service.
“I’m learning a lot and I’m still learning a lot,” he said. “I have a lot more to learn.”
Although he wants to study business management in college, Dunn, an honor roll student at FCHS, is already soaking up traditional business concepts.
“I always want to make sure the customer is happy with their items,” he said, which makes them repeat customers.
During a typical school week, Dunn usually goes out at least five days searching for inventory.
In the summer when yard sales and flea markets are in full swing, Dunn often gets up at 6 a.m. for the hunt and returns at 10 or 11 p.m.
Dunn, who once held a traditional minimum-wage job, said reselling has allowed him to work independently and make the same amount from offloading one item that he’d make in an eight-hour shift.
“It’s just a good way for me not to ask the people I live with for money,” said Dunn, who, in addition to helping out his great-grandmother, also picks up his personal wardrobe for way-less-than retail.
His endeavor also creates dividends – sometimes very nice dividends.
Recounting some of his thrift store treasures, Dunn pointed to a well-worn Led Zeppelin concert T-shirt he snagged from a Goodwill bargain bin for about 25 cents. He sold it for $250.
On another occasion, Dunn landed a shirt at a Roanoke thrift store that depicted the late rapper Tupac. He photographed it on the hood of his car and immediately listed it on Facebook.
Before he left Roanoke, he’d sold the prized possession for $400.
Although not every purchase can be a homerun, Dunn likes to at least double or triple his investment.
Wanting to further his education, Dunn has already applied to some local colleges and universities.
In the meantime, however, he’s earning credits in the school of hard knocks by “always posting something – looking for something.”
“I’m usually never home,” he said.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 19, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.
