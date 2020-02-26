ABINGDON, Va. — Quinn Hawkesworth loves to hike the Virginia Creeper Trail. She creates stunning textile wall hangings. And she’s a faithful advocate for a local animal spay and neutering program.
But the one thing the former Barter Theatre actress loves the most is reading and storytelling.
Among her favorite authors is Fred Chappell, a gifted and versatile writer whose stellar career includes teaching 40 years at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Hawkesworth hopes her audience will recognize the quality of Chappell’s work when she presents a reading, “Fred Chappell: The Man Who Came to Dinner” from 3 to 4 p.m. on March 1 in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon as part of the “Sunday with Friends” literary series, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
“This program is an effort of persuasion because so many times — primarily in this area — when I mention Mr. Chappell’s name, people are not familiar with his work, and I would like to change that,” said Hawkesworth while seated in a favorite reading spot in her Abingdon home, surrounded by her original artwork.
“There’s no way I can encompass all of his styles and talents in an hour, but I’m going to try to give a sampling of readings from pieces that are engraved on my heart.”
The artist adjusted her glasses and began reading from one of Chappell’s poems, “Humility,” that she held in her hands.
“In the necessary field among the round / Warm stones we bend to our gleaning,” read Hawkesworth aloud, her voice expressive, savoring every word.
Hawkesworth will begin her presentation by reading Fred Chappell’s descriptions of three different people. “I hope that will give the audience an idea how adept Mr. Chappell is at capturing in words the essence of a personality.”
His work is a lot like music to her, she said.
“As a performer, I’ve been fortunate to come across writers — especially Southern writers — whose use of words is more like music than language. I can hear the sounds in my head how these people speak. It’s that way with Tennessee Williams, it’s that way with Lee Smith, and it’s certainly that way with Fred Chappell,” she said.
“One poem I’m going to read reminds me of a jig. Another story I plan to read is a mountain ballad — an excerpt from his book, 'Farewell, I’m Bound to Leave You.'”
Most of her presentation will focus on Chappell’s poetry.
“I love poetry. Poetry helps me get through life because I know I’m not alone in what I’m experiencing.
“Mr. Chappell’s experience and his breadth of knowledge are sources of unending astonishment to me. He’s the brightest man I’ve ever met.”
She will end her presentation with a reading from “Humility” by the author.
“To me, it captures the essence of the beautiful landscape and this community, but also it calls upon me to be the best person I can be. It reminds me of the goodness of life.”
Hawkesworth made her way to Southwest Virginia in 1996.
A resident of North Carolina, she fell in love with Abingdon after the Barter Theatre invited her to perform in a musical adaptation of Lee Smith’s “Devil’s Dream,” a production she had performed numerous times in North Carolina.
On another occasion, Hawkesworth returned to Abingdon to audition for the production of “Camelot and the Bear Facts” at the Barter Theatre. She was a member of the Barter Theatre’s Resident Acting Company from 1998 to 2002.
The actress, who insisted she’s not retired from the stage, has found another niche as a textile artist, creating fabric wall hangings with appliqué, quilting, embroidery and some painting.
“I love African motifs and the strength of their artwork,” said Hawkesworth, as her nimble hands smoothed the fabric of an African-themed coat. “I like creating wearable art.”
Her artwork also demonstrates her attraction to wildlife, such as owls, foxes and goshawks.
As a representative of the Animal Defense League of Washington County, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization, Hawkesworth spends every Saturday morning educating customers at PetSmart in Bristol, Virginia, about the importance of spaying and neutering cats and dogs, and how the Animal Defense League can assist with the costs.
As the owner of three cats — all of them rescue animals — Hawkesworth takes her volunteer work seriously.
But she always falls back on reading to relax and feed the soul.
“Sometimes I just like to take a book and sit under a tree, embraced by the woods.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.