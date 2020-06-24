In the last week plus, many in Smyth County have struggled to understand the Black Lives Matter protest and counter-protest in Marion that took place June 13.
In this package of articles, we hope we can help you understand the Constitutional freedoms, especially the rights to assembly and free speech, that allow demonstrations of many sorts to occur as well as the roles of law enforcement and local governments.
Additionally, we detail an appeal from Marion’s police chief, a local faith leader, and two of the BLM protest leaders calling for peace, respect and faithful action as a second protest is planned.
As well, we share what citizens told the Marion Town Council and look at what action the town’s elected leaders are considering.
As you reflect upon all that’s happening in our country and community and make your individual decisions about what to do and say, we hope these materials will help you.
Marion Protests: Civil rights attorney sheds light on rights and restrictions, chief talks about planning and safety
A local protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ended ahead of schedule June 1…
Community leaders and protest organizers are calling for peace ahead of a second planned ral…
The protest rally on June 13 “really opened a lot of people’s eyes,” said Billy Stamper at t…
