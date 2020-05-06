BRISTOL, Va. — Housing authorities across Southwest Virginia have been awarded a total of $274,168 through the CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program.
“The coronavirus outbreak has inflicted economic hardship on many,” said U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem. “[The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s] award of $274,168 for housing assistance in the Ninth District will bring relief to individuals and families receiving housing assistance who are having greater difficulty paying their bills.”
Award recipients include the Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority, which is receiving $32,314; the Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority, $11,276; the Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority, $76,026; and the Abingdon Redevelopment & Housing Authority, $11,954.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.