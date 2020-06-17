ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Councilman Al Bradley resigned at Monday’s meeting effective July 1, “due to ill health,” according to a written statement.
Bradley had been attending meetings remotely instead of in person in recent weeks, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he was present at Town Hall during Monday’s meeting.
This now leaves the five-member Town Council with a potential majority of new members at its next meeting on July 1, since Monday’s meeting also served as the last for Mayor Wayne Craig and Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson, following May’s election.
Bradley’s resignation came as a surprise to Town Manager Jimmy Morani. “I didn’t even know this was going to happen until a few minutes ago,” Morani said after the meeting.
It also came as a “complete surprise” to Craig, the outgoing mayor said after the meeting.
Now, a new member will have to be appointed to fill out the remaining two years of Bradley’s term — a move that could potentially find either Patterson or Craig remaining on the council, should they be appointed, Morani said.
Craig said Monday that he was undecided whether he would continue on the council if appointed.
Also on Monday, Morani announced that he has appointed Jon Holbrook to serve as permanent chief of police for the town, replacing Tony Sullivan, who recently announced his retirement.
Holbrook, 39, has worked for the town’s police department for 16 years and has previously served as lieutenant in charge of operations, a position he has held since 2016.
“He’s well positioned,” Morani said. “He’s going to do great. He’s very well respected among staff and council members.”
In other business, Morani said he hoped to begin recalling some of the 77 furloughed town employees who have lost their jobs — in recreation and tourism — as early as August.
Under business items, the council also passed the next fiscal year’s $26,687,684 budget with no tax increases.
