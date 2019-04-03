ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol man faces multiple charges after Abingdon police responded to a trespassing call on Thursday.
Darius Q. Bradley, 26, was charged with trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and providing false identity. He also had a warrant out of Washington County, according to the Abingdon Police Department.
Upon receiving a trespassing call on Baugh Lane, an officer blocked a vehicle in, police said in a news release. A Washington County deputy assisted.
A passenger in the vehicle repeatedly gave officers a false name and date of birth, the release states. After several attempts by the officers to get the passenger to identify himself, he was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. Upon searching the man, the officer found loose pills in his pants pocket, the release states.
Bradley is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.