ABINGDON, Va. — At the Community Center of Abingdon, you’ll still find karaoke, bingo and dancing, but seldom is the word “senior” mentioned.
What was once a gathering place for seniors is now a place for everyone.
For the past year or more, the nonprofit organization has undergone rebranding efforts to transform the Abingdon facility into a multigenerational outlet — a place where young and old can spend time together.
In an effort to better serve the residents in Washington County, the center is reaching out to local partners to help build a bridge to families and communities.
According to Ernest Daniels, executive director of the center, one of the first phases is to build partnerships to achieve common goals.
“I think it’s really important for nonprofits to partner together,” said Daniels. “We have a lot of nonprofits that do similar work to help residents in Washington County, so joining our efforts will be a great benefit for everyone involved.”
Washington County Habitat for Humanity relocates
Washington County Habitat for Humanity moved into the community center in December in an effort to advance its mission and to share a vision of connecting with people throughout the county.
“Through our partnership with the community center, we’ve already introduced our Critical Home Care program to our Meals on Wheels recipients,” said Krystal Kayton, executive director of Habitat for Humanity. Kayton also serves as development director for the community center.
“When we deliver meals, we’re able to give the clients information about the program. If their roof is leaking or something is wrong in their home, we’re able to assist them, especially since they are homebound.”
The community center also plans to partner with the Washington County Master Gardeners, which will provide landscaping in front of the community center in the spring.
Kayton is working with the Emory & Henry Bonner Scholars Program to provide a marketing proposal to boost the visibility of Habitat for Humanity in the community and to grow an online presence.
Plans are in the works to offer intergenerational cooking classes for youth and their parents and grandparents.
“Elvis is returning on Saturday, Feb. 15, for an impersonation show that lights up like Vegas,” she said.
“We want the community to know we are open to all ages. We would love to see more families come to our programs. We want to bring more people together as a community,” said Kayton.
Thinking like a chef
Andy Ballard, who was hired as a chef at the community center last October, understands the importance of partnerships.
When Ballard first arrived, he noticed the center was spending large amounts of money on prepackaged and premade foods that were basically at retail cost for the Meals on Wheels program.
“That left us with a monthly food bill of $5,000 to $6,000, which is ridiculous for a program that doesn’t charge its clients,” he said.
“We have always made fresh meals, but the quality was suffering because of the large expenses incurred, such as too many beans-and-weenies meals when funds got low,” said Daniels.
As a former employee at Feeding America, the chef knew there was a better solution.
Ballard wanted to offer better quality to the 250 clients who receive the meals twice each week.
Ballard made arrangements to receive discounted fresh produce and some frozen meats from Feeding America Southwest Virginia.
“Meals on Wheels really is a community effort. Some of the food from Feeding America comes from places like Walmart and Sam’s Club. We also receive discounted — and some free — foods from Kroger each week. Food City is also great to provide discounts on foods,” said the chef.
“Feeding America often receives food from stores that has been overordered. It’s not old, they just get too much of it,” explained Ballard. “Instead of the business throwing it out, they help out their community by donating the food, plus they get a tax break at the end of the year.
“It’s unreal how many local businesses go out of their way to find food for these programs. They really go above and beyond.
“Now, I’m able to get the items I need to prepare homemade meals from scratch,” said Ballard, who has sharpened his kitchen skills by working for some of Abingdon’s best restaurants, including Sister’s American Grill at the Martha Washington Inn, Papa Tom’s Cajun Persuasion and White Birch Kitchen & Juice Bar.
The partnerships don’t end there.
Bettie Morrison of Abingdon is one of several volunteers who helps package the meals each week. “I’m just amazed at how well this program is run,” she said.
Each week, senior citizens tie on their aprons and help chop fresh onions, peppers, carrots and celery, all of which are used in meals or frozen for later use.
“We’re preparing great food and offering larger portions, too,” said Ballard.
“I’m really excited about getting the word out about our program here because I think a lot of folks don’t know that it exists. And it’s a great opportunity to volunteer.”
In addition to preparing food for Meals on Wheels, Ballard also makes fine dining meals for special occasions at the community center.
The chef will prepare a three-course meal with wine for Valentine’s Date Night from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 14. Food will be served at 5:30 pm., and the music group Tailgate 107 will perform at 7 p.m., followed by Quarter Bounce from 8 to 11 p.m.
Ballard said he’s found his niche working as a chef at the community center. “I get to cook great meals — that’s my first love. Instead of working in a restaurant with so many late nights, now I’m working with so many good people and volunteers.”
“If you go around helping folks and you can’t do it with a smile on your face, there’s something wrong.
“There are a lot of smiles around this place.”
