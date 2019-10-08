Two Whitetop residents are facing a string of drug charges after they were pulled over by Chilhowie Police early Saturday morning.
According to a release from the Chilhowie Police Department, a Chilhowie officer who was assisting Smyth County deputies on another call noticed a red F250 flatbed pickup truck driving slowly on St. Clair’s Creek Road.
The pickup had no working taillights, according to the release, so the officer conducted a traffic stop.
The smell of marijuana prompted the officer to search the vehicle. During the search, the officer located approximately 5.3 pounds of unprocessed marijuana, multiple packages of processed marijuana, packaged methamphetamine, various prescription narcotics and drug paraphernalia, including digital scales and smoking devices. More than $670 in cash and pistol ammunition was also found.
The release did not name the individuals but court documents identify them as Kenneth James Hamm and 30-year-old Johanna Nicole Phillips, both of Whitetop.
Hamm and Phillips were each charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule 4 narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hamm was charged with an additional possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Additional charges are possible. The release noted that other items found in the vehicle could possibly be linked to area thefts.
Phillips was released on a $6,000 secured bond and Hamm is being held at the regional jail in Abingdon without bail.
