Ariel Eskridge, a student at Patrick Henry High School, has been selected to represent Glade Spring, Virginia, as a National Youth Delegate to the 2020 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University.
George Mason University, located in Washington, D.C., has invited a select group of 300 students from across the country to participate in an intensive, weeklong study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. Eskridge was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest in the environment. The event, hosted by George Mason and partners National Geographic and the National Zoo, will feature distinguished faculty, guest speakers and direct access to D.C. leaders for aspiring environmentalists.
The summit will be held from June 28 to July 3. For more information on the summit, visit wyse.gmu.edu.
