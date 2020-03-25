Michelle Page beamed as she described the busy atmosphere at the Bristol Public Library last Tuesday. It was the last day the library let patrons wander its stacks and check out items before temporarily closing the building in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“People were carrying armloads [of books],” said Page, the children’s librarian, who stayed late to help close the library that night. She saw a teenager balancing a tower of books under her chin while waiting for her mom and brother. She watched two girls and their mother leave with almost 60 titles. She bustled around asking patron after patron if they were finding the stories they wanted to curl up with while schools are closed and many are stuck at home.
“It was wonderful to see all these families and people who are struggling with toilet paper, food insecurities and things like that, coming in like, ‘We have to have books,’” she said. “Because people knew this may be their last time they get to come in for a little while.”
Suddenly, Page was weeping.
“We’ve got so many kids that have been coming here from the time they were born,” she said after taking a deep breath. “We have patrons that love the library, and you see their families every week, sometimes multiple times a week. You worry about them.”
Across the country, public libraries are shuttering in response to the global pandemic of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by a novel virus first detected in China. The Bristol library and its Avoca branch joined the wave of closings Tuesday, followed Wednesday by the Sullivan County Library System’s five branches.
But as librarians like Page have hustled to help patrons stock up on physical books and videos, they’re also hustling to make sure those patrons understand something: Only the libraries’ buildings are closed. The libraries themselves are still open, and they have loads of digital resources — from books and magazines to classes and music — that any member with a library card and internet access can still enjoy.
“People don’t know about a lot of those online materials because they haven’t really browsed our website,” said Bristol Library Director Tonia Kestner. “They haven’t needed to. This might be a really great time for people to see what all we have.”
Kestner offered a tour of those digital materials, starting with Tennessee Reads, a collection used throughout the state that includes e-books, audiobooks, videos and magazines.
“We have thousands and thousands of titles that you can borrow,” Kestner said.
Anyone using a smartphone rather than a computer can access those materials through a free library services app called Libby, Kestner said.
She added that, in January, the library checked out 5,898 digital items from Tennessee Reads, beating out even the children’s hard copy collection for most checkouts.
Library members interested in researching their ancestry or exploring local history should check out HeritageQuest Online, Kestner said. It’s a rich collection of historical records — census data, family photos, immigration records, local history books. The collection even includes Revolutionary War records and bank applications from newly emancipated African Americans after the Civil War.
In addition, members can pick from more than 100 foreign languages (and English as a second language) taught through the Rocket Languages and Transparent Language platforms, Kestner said. They can read the Bristol Herald Courier. And they can access college planning guides, practice tests and job training.
There’s also access to 500 online courses through a site called Universal Class.
“You can take classes in crafts and hobbies. There’s cake decorating, candle making, acrylic painting, cooking. Feng shui. Meditation. Floral arrangement. Haunted places. How to draw. Dream interpretation 101. How fun is that?” she said. The site also offers courses on more career-focused subjects like accounting, coding, writing and public speaking.
On the kids’ front, Kestner said, the library will soon add web links to a collection of animated picture books called Tumblebooks, as well as to Amazon’s Audible collection for children.
Heather Duby, director of the Sullivan County Public Library System, ran through a similar list of digital goods that county library members can access from home. She said their system also has dozens of online magazines through the RBdigital Magazine Value Collection, along with loads of music in the Freegal Music collection.
“You can stream up to five hours of music per day or download up to three songs each week, and those are yours to keep forever,” Duby said.
Before the county libraries closed, Duby said her staff saw an influx of patrons similar to the Bristol Public Library’s. A bunch had questions about navigating the county library’s online platforms.
“We’ve had a lot of people coming in yesterday and today to actually get a library card,” she said, so they can access the library online while the building is off limits. Since her staff has been fielding a lot of questions about how to download books, Duby said she hopes to put up some Facebook videos soon about how to use the Sullivan County Public Library System’s various online services.
“I suspect some of our folks are going to become very accustomed to what we have available online,” Duby said.
Meanwhile, beyond encouraging people to take advantage of the Bristol Public Library’s internet offerings, children’s librarian Michelle Page is using Facebook to share additional learning ideas with parents who have kids out of school. Her goal: Post three to four activities and online events for homebound kids each day, and make sure there’s a mix.
“I like to have an art activity, something fun, a reading activity,” Page said.
She’s already posted a free hand-lettering class designed for kids, a shark-themed story hour hosted by the Atlantic Shark Conservancy and a long list of “read-alouds” and sing-alongs by celebrities, authors and illustrators.
“The authors have really stepped up and are saying, ‘Hey, share my books, I’m doing live readings, I’ve got activities,’” she said.
And there will definitely be a post about Citrus, the library’s beloved sun conure, Page said, to reassure the bird’s many fans that she’s being taken care of while the building is closed. “She’ll miss all her treats and patrons visiting her,” Page said.
Page says she’s still processing the library building’s closing in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We just put up all of our spring decorations,” she said, pointing to the pastel-colored flowers and spring-themed picture books on display in the children’s wing. “It’s hard seeing the library empty and nobody able to enjoy it.”
But she said she’s glad she can keep working with library members on Facebook, and she’s already looking forward to the day the library reopens, whenever that happens.
Kestner, for her part, said she’s glad the Bristol Public Library can keep serving its members online.
“I just hope that [these digital resources] will let people see that even though they’re at home, they don’t have to be without the library,” Kestner said. “We’re still there for them. We’re still offering valuable resources. They can still contact us. And we will give them what they need to the best of our ability during this crisis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.