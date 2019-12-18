Christmas came this past Sunday. While it wasn’t Dec. 25, that’s the thing about Christmas, it’s not a matter of the calendar but of spirit.
On Sunday, Santa visited with the children, but it was the community’s first-responders who took on the role of his helpers.
Dozens of law enforcement and corrections officers, firefighters and judicial system representatives from about 20 agencies came together to make certain that 50 children received gifts this holiday season in what officials hope will become an annual Shop with a Hero event. Each child was paired with one or two first-responders and given the opportunity to help pick out $100 worth of toys, clothes and shoes at Marion’s Walmart.
It was thanks to Walmart that the opportunity was available. The store presented Marion’s police and fire-EMS department with a $5,000 grant for the event.
As the store’s garden shop was transformed into Santa’s headquarters Sunday and the store was swarming with children and first-responders, Stephanie Hogston said the event took some planning. However, Marion Walmart’s assistant manager said, “It’s absolutely worth it.”
When asked how many such events the store takes part in each year, Hogston paused, mentally going through a list. She couldn’t give a total, but said, “We try to do as much as we can and give back to the community that supports us.”
As Marion Mayor David Helms watched the activity, he reflected, “It’s hard to find a more caring community.”
While the children were so excited that they readily gave out high-fives, hugs and smiles, the first-responders appeared to be having just as much fun. One firefighter confessed that it had been many years since he shopped in the toy department. He compared the adventure to a treasure hunt.
A sheriff’s deputy confessed that he’d be fighting swords with a little boy, but he wasn’t quite sure about clothes shopping with a little girl. But, he made his confession with a big smile.
Chris Hogston, an officer with the Saltville Police Department, stood in line with his young partner as they waited to check out. He reflected, “I came up here to be with the kids. If the kids are happy, it makes a wonderful holiday.”
Kevin McDonald, a Conservation and Recreation officer at Hungry Mother State Park, bent down so he could look the little boy he was shopping with in the eye when they were first paired up.
Afterward, he said, “I had a ball.”
On a more serious note, McDonald, the father of a 4-year-old girl, said, “When you’ve got a kid of your own, you want to help others.”
The 50 children were chosen by the Smyth County Department of Social Services. Kayla Davidson, who coordinates Santa’s Elves for DSS, described the event as “breathtaking.”
“It’s amazing to see how excited the kids are,” she said.
Kim Sturgill, with Smyth County Schools helped coordinate activities. She reflected, “It says so much about the community. It’s what Christmas is all about.”
As they waited a Groseclose couple, the parents of four children, simply described the event as “fabulous.”
Monday evening, Marion Police Chief John Clair told the Marion Town Council that many of the children said it was the first time they’d ever talked to a police officer. He hoped this experience will build bridges to last a lifetime.
When all the shopping was done, Clair said, the grant was exceeded by $247. He expressed gratitude to Marion Downtown, which offered to cover the overage.
Clair, who was partnered with a young girl, said he suspected her face hurt that evening. “She smiled for two hours.”
First-responders also conducted a toy drive Saturday in Marion, Chilhowie and Saltville to benefit Santa’s Elves. Marion Fire Chief Billy Hamm said, “We collected an enormous amount of toys.” Cash donations were also accepted.
The toys were delivered to DSS Monday morning.
That afternoon, Davidson reiterated her appreciation to all the county’s first-responders for their support.
As of Friday afternoon, Davidson said, Santa’s Elves was assisting 369 families, which represented 768 children.
“Smyth County DSS could not provide all of the children a Christmas without everyone's assistance this holiday season. We thank you again for having a giving heart and helping us help the children,” she said to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.