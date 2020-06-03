GLADE SPRING, Va. — Even during lockdown, people in Italy found joy singing songs from their balconies while recently quarantined during the COVID-19 crisis.
Singing just makes us feel good, said Glade Spring musician Brad Fore, who is spreading his own kind of joy by offering weekly private voice lessons beginning Monday, June 8.
For the first time, the Town Square Center for the Arts will host the 30-minute voice lessons for adults and youth as young as 8. The one-to-one lessons will be custom-tailored to each student, offering curriculum that is developmentally appropriate.
Practicing social distancing guidelines, Fore will conduct the lessons on the mezzanine at the arts center. Fore will have his keyboard in one corner, allowing students to stand at a safe distance during lessons.
“Music just brings people together,” said Fore, who began his singing career in a school chorus group when he was in seventh grade at Glade Spring Middle School.
Fore was a sophomore in high school when he decided he wanted to teach music. After graduating from Patrick Henry High School in 2005, he received a Bachelor of Music in vocal music education from East Tennessee State University.
He’s now choral director at Holston High and Damascus Middle schools and a choir director at Cedar Bluff Baptist Church in Atkins, Virginia.
Most everybody can benefit from vocal lessons, said the musician.
“Barring any kind of physical disability, anyone can be taught to sing or ‘carry a tune.’ It’s like any skill. Some people are at different ability levels.”
During the first lessons, Fore will learn about the students’ singing backgrounds, become familiar with their voices and establish goals.
“You may be a singer in a church choir, and you’re concerned about being able to pick out your harmony part. If you’re an alto in a choir, and you find yourself singing the melody most of the time, we can do exercises to help you stick to singing alto,” he said.
“It’s maybe been a while since you sang in your high school choir. You miss the singing, but you’re rusty. We can polish those skills.”
Fore also plans to incorporate music theory into the lessons.
“I know that’s a scary word, but one of my goals with these lessons is to create independent musicians. I want students to have the ability to be more independent in their singing, whether they sing in church, school or community choirs, a praise and worship band, karaoke on Friday nights or just in the shower.”
Fore hopes the lessons will spark or rekindle a love of singing and music in his students at the arts center.
“I hope they become independent musicians who will continue to teach themselves long after the lessons are over.
“It’s easy to present people with the singing skills they need, but it’s hard to make them stick. It’s like a piano lesson. There’s the lesson side, and there’s what the student does outside of the lesson.”
Cost is $25 per half-hour session. Classes begin at 4, 4:40, 5:20 and 6 p.m. on Mondays, allowing 10 minutes to sanitize between students. There will be four slots open on Mondays with the option of adding classes according to demand. Parents are invited to stay for lessons.
To register for classes, contact Fore at 276-608-4781 or send an email to bradley.fore@gmail.com.
