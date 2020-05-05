A local sex offender is being held without bond on new charges after officers searched his Wytheville residence on Friday morning.
Jeffery Bryant Hamm, 40, was charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and drug possession after the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his 205 W. Madison St. address.
According to a press release, officers collected several digital devices and suspected methamphetamine as evidence.
The actual search warrant documents were sealed by the court.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Division of Internet Crimes Against Children assisted with the investigation, police said.
Arraigned on Tuesday, Hamm, who is not employed, has a Sept. 10 preliminary hearing set in Wythe County General District Court.
In 2001, Hamm pleaded guilty in Wythe County Circuit Court to possessing child pornography.
He was given a three-year suspended sentence and placed on probation for two years, which he successfully completed, according to court records.
