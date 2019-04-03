Emory & Henry College honored four individuals and two organizations with its 19th annual Hope Awards on March 25, co-sponsored with the Appalachian Center for Civic Life.
The Hope Awards highlight extraordinary civil service in the region by recognizing members of the community who live up to the college’s values and “build hope” in Southwest Virginia. The awards were handed out at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts on Emory & Henry’s campus on March 25.
The honorees included Todd Stanley, director of counseling services at the Powell Resource Center, known for his empathy and sensitivity in assisting with mental health on campus, according to a press release. Another winner was Kelly Bremner, a theater professor at E&H who has been praised for imbuing her students with a sense of the “civic responsibilities” of art.
Two students also received Hope Awards: Katherine Myers and Lindsay White. Myers is active in the Multicultural Student Association, the Inclusion and Dialogue Center, the Appalachian Peace Education Center and Virginia Organizing Project, bringing her work for social justice and diversity to those both on and off campus. White attends the School of Health Sciences and has organized service engagements for faculty and students to serve the community at large.
The organizational awards went to the Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society for providing legal services to vulnerable members of the community and the Mel Leaman Free Clinic for its collaboration with the School of Health Sciences, offering primary health care to faculty and students regardless of ability to pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.