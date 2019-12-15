A Pennsylvania man is behind bars this morning following an early-morning pursuit and brief standoff with Smyth County sheriff’s deputies.
Sheriff Chip Shuler said the chase began just after midnight when a deputy working radar in the construction zone on Interstate 81 in Atkins clocked at Ford pickup traveling at a high rate of speed.
When the deputy attempted to stop the pickup, the the driver instead accelerated, leading the pursuit to exit 47 in Marion, then back north on Highway 11, Shuler said. The chase ended in a field at the end of Tranquility Lane in Atkins.
Shuler said that during a brief standoff with police, the driver, identified as 35-year-old Francis Edward Ney III, of Shenandoah, Penn., made multiple threats that he had a firearm. He was taken into custody by members of the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team.
Ney, who was wanted on unspecified charges in Pennsylvania, is charged in Smyth County with felony eluding police, obstruction of justice, use of a smoke screen device, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, speeding, reckless driving, improper vehicle registration and driving without a license.
Shuler expressed his appreciation to the Marion Police Department and the Virginia State Police for their assistance.
Ney is being held at the regional jail in Abingdon.
