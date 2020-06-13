A peaceful protest in Marion turned unruly Saturday afternoon after heated exchanges broke out between protesters and counter-protesters, said Marion Police Chief John Clair.
The protest organized in support of the Black Lives Matter movement began this afternoon with a march through Main Street and ended in front of the Smyth County Courthouse.
“When we got back to the courthouse there was another group of counter-protesters and they (the two groups) had a boisterous exchange of ideas, both of them exercising their fundamental constitutional rights,” Clair said.
However, during the exchange, Clair said, a physical altercation occurred and a counter-protester was briefly detained and released.
Clair said the other party in the altercation declined to press charges.
In a separate incident, an individual Clair referred to as an agitator was taken into custody for public drunkenness.
The brief detainment diffused the situation, Clair said, and both groups disbursed peacefully, ending the protest ahead of its scheduled end time.
Prior to the profanity-laced exchanges at the courthouse, Clair said the march and protest started off smoothly.
“Overall it was good,” he said. “I'm glad we had the contact with the organizers and had the preparations that we made.”
The Marion Police Department and Smyth County Sheriff's Office collaborated to monitor the event.
