ABINGDON, Va. — After several years of garnering low participation, the Community Garden of Abingdon is receiving a growing interest from people who are excited about raising their own vegetables this season.
According to Sarita Moore, vice chair of Sustain Abingdon, which created the program, half of the 20 plots at the garden were leased during the opening day in March.
“When the garden started five years ago, it might have taken a month or so to even come close to having half of the plots leased,” she said.
With 18 of the 20 plots already leased as of last week, organizers plan to prepare 10 additional plots for community use.
The grow-your-own community garden is located at Fairview Historic Homestead on Hillman Highway in Abingdon.
Residents of Washington County and Bristol, Virginia, are eligible to lease the garden spaces, each measuring 20 feet by 20 feet. Rent for each plot is $25 for the spring and summer growing season. Garden plots are already plowed and marked off for the convenience of gardeners.
The Old Glade Antique Tractor Association prepares the garden spaces for planting, after which gardeners are responsible for tilling and weeding their own gardens. An elaborate rainwater collection system is onsite that provides water access for the gardeners.
Wolf Creek Water Reclamation Facility has provided compost for the gardeners to use free of charge at the site. Gardeners can add the compost to the top of the garden soil or mix it into the soil.
Moore believes more people are turning to gardening during the COVID-19 pandemic, anxious to establish a self-reliant and sustainable lifestyle.
“I think people who have been quarantined the last few months are ready to get out and grow their own vegetables and not depend as heavily on grocery stores,” she said.
Each year, Moore has seen a steady growth of interest in raising produce on the Abingdon garden spaces.
“Word of mouth and social media have really helped. People in the community anticipate enjoying the garden each year,” said Moore.
The gardening boom is a growing trend throughout the nation as well as small rural communities. An increasing number of people are dedicating their free time to growing their own food, primarily because they want to have more control over where their food comes from.
“Sustain Abingdon is excited to see people and their families take interests in the garden and share those skills with their children. With the times we’re living in right now, I think it’s more important than ever to learn how to grow your own vegetables,” said Moore.
“We’re happy to provide these garden plots for the community.”
For more information about leasing a garden plot, call 276-628-3167.
