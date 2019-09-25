ABINGDON, Va. — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a vehicle in Abingdon.
Last Wednesday morning, Abingdon Police responded to the 500 block of Norfolk Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was described as a 2002 white Dodge Dakota that was last seen on Tuesday, police said.
Police located the vehicle later Wednesday on East Main Street and conducted a traffic stop. Bobby Wayne Bright, 19, and Cody Terea Coleman, 18, both of Abingdon, were arrested. Police said the two men admitted to stealing the truck and partially spray-painting it to conceal its true color.
Bright has been charged with entering a vehicle with intent to commit a crime, petit larceny, two counts of grand larceny, conspiring to commit grand larceny and destruction of property. Coleman has also been charged with grand larceny and destruction of property. Both are being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bail.
