A Feb. 13 court date has been set for a Wytheville woman accused of shooting at her ex-boyfriend on the day after Christmas.
Tammy Michelle Hounshell, 47, was arraigned Friday on charges of attempted murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting at an occupied vehicle.
Deputies arrested her on Dec. 26 after 44-year-old Jestin Ray Chrisley told police that she tried to crash into his moving vehicle and shot at him twice after he stopped.
According to a Wythe County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies got a 911 call at 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 26 about shots being fired in the 4200 block of East Lee Highway.
Chrisley said Hounshell tried to crash into his vehicle with her vehicle on East Lee Highway before he pulled into a construction site off the roadway after gaining control of his vehicle.
Chrisley said Hounshell also pulled into the construction site, brandished a handgun and fired one round through the passenger side window, the release said. Hounshell then put the gun through the window and Chrisley grabbed the barrel.
Police said she fired another round during the struggle, but no one was injured.
“He was able to take the firearm from Tammy Hounshell,” the release said. “Chrisley called 911 and waited until law enforcement arrived.”
Hounshell left and was later arrested at her Hogback Road residence.
Employed at Community Animal Clinic at the time of her arrest, Hounshell also receives $1,192 a month in SSI benefits, according to court documents.
She was given a court-appointed attorney at her arraignment and has no criminal record.
“Cooperative with investigators throughout encounter,” a magistrate wrote.
Hounshell is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
