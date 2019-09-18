Several roads in Chilhowie will be closed temporarily on Saturday, Sept. 21, for the “Men Behind the Smiles” Legacy 5K.
The families of Will Walker and Lucas Dowell with supporters have planned a joint endeavor to raise money for Operation Smile with hopes to bring healing smiles and joy to others. This is the legacy of the “Men Behind the Smiles.”
Walker, 30, a high school agriculture teacher who was killed in a farming accident in September 2018, and Dowell, 28, a Virginia state trooper killed in the line of duty this past February, grew up together as friends in the Chilhowie community.
All proceeds of this event will go to Operation Smile. This organization is Virginia-based and is an international medical charity that has provided hundreds of thousands of free surgeries for children and adults in developing countries who are born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial deformities.
The race starts at 9 a.m. at Chilhowie High School with same-day registration and packet pick-up at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $25. The course will take place on the streets of Chilhowie, and along the way participants will pass the Lucas B. Dowell Memorial Park and the Will Walker Farmers Market & Community Pavilion currently under construction.
Due to the size of the race, a portion of Lyons Gap Road will be closed on race day from around 8:30 to 11 a.m. The portion of road that will be closed will be from Lee Highway to Old Stage Road. Old Stage Road will also be closed during that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.