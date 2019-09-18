An Abingdon man died in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County early Thursday morning.
Billy W. Crabtree, 48, of Abingdon, was driving a 1997 Jeep Cherokee on Hurricane Creek Road when he ran off the right side of the road, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle crossed back over the road, where it ran off the left side of the road. The Jeep crashed into a tree and overturned.
The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hurricane Creek Road.
Crabtree was the only occupant in the vehicle. He died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, Geller said.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.