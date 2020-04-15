Food City employees will be able to wear their own masks and gloves while the company works to provide those materials to its workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a press conference streamed online last week, Food City CEO Steve Smith said the company will continue implementing safety measures for customers and employees in the weeks ahead.
Smith said the company has hired employees whose sole job will be to stand in the entrance area of stores to sanitize carts and keep the area clean in order to reduce the risk to customers entering the store.
He said the company is not planning to limit the number of customers inside the store, but they have set aside hours in the early morning for those who are at high risk to shop.
Food City will continue allocating limits on certain products such as bleach, hand sanitizer, disinfectants and paper products in order to keep up with high demand.
Smith said that these products have seen a huge increase in sales that has put a strain on the company’s supply chain. He said customers should not be concerned about these products running out completely and should continue to shop as normal.
The company’s workforce is an integral part of how Food City is working through these new challenges, according to Smith. As a reward for their hard work, the company has granted bonuses to all employees.
Food City also added 2,500 new employees to its workforce, which has eased the burden on warehouse workers and made it possible for previous employees who are high risk to take necessary time off.
