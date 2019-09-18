Symphony of the Mountains, a professional orchestra serving the Mountain Empire, will present two performances of “La Bohème,” Puccini’s beloved opera, in Kingsport, Tennessee, and Emory, Virginia, this fall.
Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth will conduct each performance, as well as additional performances in Ithaca, New York, as part of a collaboration with Opera Ithaca and Symphony of the Mountains. The opera will be performed in its entirety with principal performers and directors alongside the Children’s Choral Academy of the Mountain Empire and the Voices of the Mountains chorus.
“La Bohème,” which premiered in 1896, tells the story of four artists living in the poor sections of Paris as they find love even in the face of debilitating illness. It served as the inspiration for a modern rock opera retelling, “Rent,” which won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical. It is one of the most widely performed operas worldwide.
Symphony of the Mountains Executive Director Scott Eddlemon called “La Bohème” his favorite opera of all time. “It never fails to bring me to laughter and tears no matter how many times I experience it. If you only see one opera in your life, this needs to be the one!”
The first performance will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College. The second will be Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport. Adult tickets are $35, and all children and students will be admitted free. For more information, call the box office at 423-392-8423 or visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org.
