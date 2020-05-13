More than 25 hours of recorded interviews must be reviewed before the case against baby Evelyn Boswell’s mother can go to the grand jury, a Sullivan County prosecutor said Friday during a virtual court hearing.
Megan Boswell, 18, appeared on video at the Sullivan County jail before Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin. She was arrested back in February on a charge of filing a false police report in connection with the disappearance of her daughter, whose body was found March 6.
Friday’s hearing, which was supposed to be an arraignment, lasted six minutes and was conducted on the Zoom video conferencing platform due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to the voluminous nature of the file, we’ve not been able to have the case presented to the grand jury,” Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Nelson said from her office.
Nelson said she and Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, are attempting to review more than 25 hours of recorded interviews that were conducted during the investigation into Evelyn’s disappearance.
Authorities said Boswell provided false information during the investigation that impeded the search.
“It is necessary for me to review all of that material before that case is presented to the grand jury,” Nelson said.
The prosecutor said she expects the case to be presented to a grand jury during the next meeting on May 20 or in June.
Goodwin set a new arraignment hearing for June 19 at 9 a.m.
Sproles also informed the court that, due to the length of the ongoing investigation, he is preparing to submit a new motion regarding bond. The judge previously set bond at $150,000, and Boswell has been incarcerated at the Sullivan County jail since her arrest.
The judge set a bond motion hearing for May 28 at 9 a.m.
Boswell remained quiet through the hearing, only saying, “Thank you, your honor,” at the hearing’s conclusion.
Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed this week that they continue to investigate Evelyn’s death. No one has been charged in connection with the death.
Interest in the case has been intense, and Friday’s hearing is the only court proceeding featured on the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts’ YouTube page.
