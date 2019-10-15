Twenty chickens and 11 dogs were seized during an August 2018 cockfighting and animal neglect investigation and now their owner is scheduled for trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.
Jason William Warren, 36, of Saltville, was indicted in June on a total of 50 charges, which include 10 counts animal fighting, five counts animal cruelty, 24 counts failure to provide care and 11 counts failure to provide rabies vaccinations.
Smyth County Animal Control began investigating after its staff received a complaint, according to a search warrant.
Assistant Animal Control Chief Kristy Moore said the animal fighting charges are only in relation to cockfighting. According to the search warrant, animal control collected fighting gaffs and sparing muffs from the Beaver Creek Road residence. Fighting gaffs are spurs or blades attached to a rooster’s leg during a fight. Sparing muffs are used to cover the bird’s natural spur during training.
Of the 20 chickens seized by animal control, only seven were roosters. Two were hens and eleven were chicks. Six hound dogs, three beagles and two pit bulls were also seized.
Neither Moore nor Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jill Lawson, who is prosecuting the case, can recall any animal fighting cases being prosecuted in Smyth County before now.
Warren’s trial is scheduled for next Wednesday, but is expected to be continued to another date.
In Smyth County, direct indictments like Warren’s are sealed until individuals are served. Warren’s indictments were unsealed in early July after his arrest.
Others indicted during the September and previous grand juries whose indictments are now unsealed include:
Marcus Dean Sanders Jr., 56, of Marion, was indicted on charges of assault and battery, destruction of property, and petit larceny.
Michael Alan Phillips, 23, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on two counts grand larceny and one count each statutory burglary and larceny with intent to distribute.
Ronnie Allen Davidson, 48, of Saltville, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
John Stewart Slis, 53, of Atkins, was indicted on charges of possession of hydrocodone and possession of methamphetamine
Charles Joseph Elmore, 36, of Saltville, was indicted on two counts possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Dewayne Ferley, 49, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Kaylee Brooke Greer, 24, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Joshua Taylor Able, 27, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Travis Ray Clark, 42, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Jonathan Dewayne Delp, 36, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Dakota Bill Hutton, 32, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Shelby Rebecca Kearney, 28, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Amanda Marie Edlund, 29, of Glade Spring, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Ethan Douglas Haga, 21, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Howard Julius Parrish, 47, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Alisha Dawn Surber, 32, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Ashley Marie Powell, 30, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Mark Olinger, 46, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Joshua Woodward, 41, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
