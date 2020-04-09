Richlands, Va. – A Russell County Man’s attempt to get the churches open for Easter failed April 9.
Circuit Judge Michael Moore denied Larry Hughes’ request for an injunction to stop the executive orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
Sha Cook, an attorney in Richlands sued Governor Ralph S. Northam Mar. 2 on behalf of Hughes saying the governor’s executive orders limiting religious services to no more than 10 people violates the Virginia Constitution.
Cook and Hughes sought an injunction to stop the orders until the court could rule on whether they are constitutional. Northam has barred groups of 10 or more from meeting in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 75 people in the commonwealth, according to the state Health Department.
Cook said he asked for a hearing on the matter just five days after filing the suit because this is Holy Week and Hughes, a trustee in his church in Abingdon wanted people to have the option of attending Easter services in person.
In the suit, Hughes, a retired coal miner and teacher, says that Northam’s executive orders have a “chilling effect” on his right to religious freedom.
“[Hughes] will not know the number of participants that may be at a service until he arrives,” the lawsuit reads. “Even the pastor of a church may fear numerical non-compliance and simply close the doors to avoid turning out participants during service if the number suddenly exceeds the permissible limit.”
Attorney General Mark Herring defended Northam in a brief filed with the court. It said the Governor is a person of faith and recognized that the temporary gatherings restriction would be particularly hard on religious communities. “The Governor has issued guidance designed to help faith communities maintain their communion and worked with religious leaders to find creative solutions, including online and drive-in services,” the brief reads.
Herring added: “Time and again, large gatherings have provided fertile ground for transmission of this deadly virus — and in-person religious services have not been spared.”
Cook said the crux of his case that churches should have the right to choose how they conduct services. He argues that the state constitution gives the church that right.
Cook cited article 1 section 16 of the Constitution of Virginia which states that all men are created equal in title to the freedom of religion according to the dictates of conscience and that it is a mutual duty of all to practice Christian love and forbearance toward one another.
Cook said there is nothing wrong with online and parking lot services if that is what congregations choose to do. The constitution also says religion is a duty we owe our creator and the manner of discharging it, can be directed only by conscience and conviction.
The executive orders at issue Executive Order 53 and Executive Order 55 prohibit public and private gatherings of 10 or more people, specifically mentioning religious events both inside and outside. The suit says it’s unfair to effectively shut down religious gatherings but allow other businesses that have been deemed essential and particularly highlighted allowing beer, wine and liquor stores to stay open.
In response to Herring’s defense, Cook said the orders place “commercial/secular interests above the guaranteed freedom of religion.” He said they put religion on the same level as sporting events and social activities.
“The limitation of no more than 10 persons at a religious service when there are so many exceptions is evidence that this is not a religiously neutral rule of general application but substantially burdens specific biblical guidance,” the brief reads.
Cook argued that there are no restrictions placed on the media because of freedom of the press. He argued that the Virginia Supreme Court places freedom of the press and freedom of religion on the same level.
While Judge Moore denied the request for an injunction, Cook and Hughes will go forward with the suit questioning the constitutionality of the orders.
