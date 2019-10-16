ABINGDON, Va. — A local college is doing its part to help cure the area’s shortage of nurses.
As the nursing shortage continues to hover, college programs are becoming even more important for attracting health care students.
Beginning this semester, Virginia Highlands Community College has created Nurse Ready, a program that is removing the barriers for nursing students by offering them a coach who gives the students one-to-one guidance for achieving their goals.
“We believe that, in serving our students and our community, we need to be about removing barriers,” said Kellie Crowe, coordinator of public relations and marketing at the community college.
“The Nurse Ready program is our attempt to remove the barriers and to provide the prospective students who want to go into nursing a coach who works with them one-to-one, helping them do everything necessary to prepare for admission to one of our nursing programs,” she said.
“Nursing at Virginia Highlands has always been a strong program,” said Crowe. “We serve many nontraditional students. A lot of them have been out of school for a few years, they have small children, or they wanted to be a nurse years ago, and they just didn’t take those steps.”
Students receive help on everything from collecting transcripts and figuring out what prerequisite courses are needed to preparing for the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS), a standardized, multiple-choice exams for students applying to nursing school.
“Sometimes all of the steps can seem very overwhelming,” said Crowe.
Rachel Law, the college’s Nurse Ready coach, serves as a mentor and cheerleader for the students, helping them take baby steps to achieve their dreams.
“We tailor individual plans for students who are applying to this program, and we offer many support services to help them be successful in their applications,” said Law.
Facing the challenges
Tiffany Yates is one of several students who have enrolled in Nurse Ready.
“I honestly wouldn’t have gone back to school if it hadn’t been for the Nurse Ready program,” said Yates. “What I like is I have a one-to-one coach who is passionate about her work and offers encouraging support. It’s helped me to build more confidence as a nontraditional student.”
Yates knows well that attending college as a nontraditional student can be both challenging and rewarding.
The 32-year-old wife and mother works the night shift as a certified nursing assistant at Abingdon Health & Rehab Center and goes to school at Virginia Highlands Community College during the day to become a registered nurse.
“I get off work at 7 a.m., run home to change clothes and head straight to classes,” said Yates.
“The challenges are just getting enough sleep to be able to get everything done. But becoming a nurse is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little girl.”
Yates has seen firsthand how a higher demand for nurses is leaving many in the profession feeling overworked or deciding to leave health care all together.
“I’m looking forward to being able to help more as a registered nurse,” she said.
Nurse shortages
The nurse shortage is a very real problem, according to Deborah Clarkston, interim coordinator of the Virginia Appalachian Tricollege Nursing Program, a consortium of three community colleges — Virginia Highlands Community College, Southwest Virginia Community College and Mountain Empire Community College.
A report released by NSI Nursing Solutions Inc., titled “2019 National Health Care Retention and RN Staffing Report,” indicates that by 2024, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the registered nurse shortage will reach 1.3 million.
According to the Virginia Nurses Association, by 2020, one in three Virginians will not receive the health care needed because of the shortage of registered nurses.
“I receive requests from as far away as Knoxville to recruit graduates from our programs,” said Clarkston.
According to her, the nurse shortage has multiple causes — baby boomer nurses are retiring; there are more nursing opportunities such as working with insurance companies, informatics and health care software companies and as nurse practitioners; and there are more opportunities for the modern woman today.
The Health Resources and Services Administration projects that more than 1 million registered nurses will reach retirement age within the next 10 to 15 years.
A shortage of nurses has had an impact throughout the country for decades, and it’s likely to continue, according to statistics.
Law said programs like Nurse Ready are helping to better prepare students for the licensed practical nurse and registered nurse programs.
“We have pathways for those who want to become a certified nursing assistant, licensed practical nurse or registered nurse — including a one-year licensed practical nurse to registered nurse bridge program.”
To learn more about the Nurse Ready program and the deadline for applications in the spring semester, contact Rachel Law at rlaw@vhcc.edu or call 276-739-2485.
