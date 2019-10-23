To address frequent deer sightings in Abingdon, Virginia, the town has released documents encouraging homeowners to avoid planting anything that deer like to eat and to try deterrents that can help keep deer in their natural habitats.
The document cites the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, saying that “deer are generally considered a nuisance when they eat gardens or expensive landscaping plants.” Another concern for many residents is car collisions involving deer, which can be dangerous for drivers and deer alike.
The document urges homeowners to be “persistent” and willing to try a variety of methods. Among some of the suggestions are:
» Using deterrent methods early in the year as deer begin forming feeding patterns.
» Using a combination of products and methods to maximize effectiveness.
» Reapplying liquid deterrents weekly or after rainfall.
» Using spray detergents every morning after dew dries.
Gardens that include juniper, hawthorn and other prickly plants are less likely to be attractive to deer. Planting these early will decrease the chance of deer making a habit of eating from gardens.
Natural deterrents include chili powder, peppermint extract, human hair, Irish Spring soap and ammonia. Mixtures or shavings from all of the above can be sprinkled in gardens to prevent deer from feeding from residential properties. Dogs also pose a strong deterrent, and deer can smell urine from dogs or other predators and know to keep away.
Some non-natural deterrent methods include motion-activated sprinklers, predator control lights and deer sprays made from ingredients that deer avoid.
The document also includes some recipes to create your own deer spray, using rotten eggs, garlic, peppers and yogurt. Spraying around the property perimeter regularly can keep deer out of the yard.
