ABINGDON, Va. — As far as train stations go, some can be wonderfully reused for recreation.
Like when a rail becomes a trail.
That’s what will happen to Abingdon’s 1909 passenger train station, used for years by the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia.
At the Dec. 19 work session of the Abingdon Town Council, historical society members opted to back out of what’s left of a lease — and eased into a sublease with Michael Wright, a co-owner of Adventure Damascus.
The historical society’s lease expires in 22 months in October 2021.
Even so, the historical society has relocated its operation from the train station to another location along Abingdon’s Main Street.
At this point, the depot is pretty much used for storage, said Walter Jenny, the president of the historical society.
“And we have been moving property out of it,” Jenny said. “And it is on the verge of being vacant.”
Wright is interested in the property for a bicycle shop, Jenny said.
And, as far as the historical society goes, a sublease “would be turning over our interest and responsibilities” to Wright, Jenny said.
Subleasing to Wright could also provide the town with a new business opportunity with the extension of the Virginia Creeper Trail on its west end, Jenny added.
“The historical society is wrapping up its need for the building,” Jenny said.
Town Council voted unanimously in favor of the sublease.
