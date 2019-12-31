As Smyth County prepares to enter into the year 2020, the News & Messenger is taking a look back at the past decade. That look reveals many changes and events that have affected the lives of Smyth County and area residents.
2010
The decade began with a special election that featured seven candidates seeking to fill the Smyth County Clerk of Circuit Court post vacated by the death of Jimmy Warren, who was serving his sixth eight-year term at the time he passed away. Local attorney John Graham was successful in his bid for the office and continues to serve in that capacity.
After years of controversy, a much-contested renovation of the Smyth County Courthouse got under way with the board of supervisors given 50 months to complete repairs, renovations and expansion of the current facility by the state Supreme Court.
Through the Mountain Empire Haiti Relief Challenge, local people joined with other organizations across the United States to bring help to thousands of people in Haiti following a massive earthquake.
Saltville’s Civil War battlefield was included on a list of 13 battlefields in the country that were listed at the “nationally significant level.”
Virginia Tech’s Southwest Virginia Aquaculture Research and Extension Center received a U.S. Department of Agriculture Small Business Innovation Research grant for $80,000 to support the development of feed products or water additives that will improve domestic inland shrimp production.
Marion businessman Joe Ellis and his non-profit Museums of Appalachia Inc. were awarded a six-month $100 option on the former 1908 school house, opening up the opportunity for grants to develop the building into the Appalachian School of Music and Art.
Michael Eugene Garner was sentenced to 22 years in prison in the 2009 death of Chilhowie and Bristol firefighter and Wellmont flight paramedic Earl Morphew, 48. Morphew was driving to work when a car driven by Garner struck Morphew’s vehicle in a head-on collision. Garner had been drinking in a Bristol bar and had a blood-alcohol content of more than .20 percent at the time of the crash.
Legislators closed the adolescent unit at Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute despite efforts by then-Del. Bill Carrico and Senators Phillip Puckett (D-38th) and William Wampler (D-40th) to have the funding included in the state budget.
Mel Leaman, community leader, Marion Town Council member and founding executive director of the Smyth County Free Clinic, died following a battle with cancer. Leaman was known for the instrumental role he played in the founding of the free clinic and his work advocating health care for the uninsured working poor.
Ninth District Congressman Rick Boucher’s 28-year career came to an end when he was defeated by challenger Morgan Griffith of Salem in his bid for re-election. Boucher brought millions of federal dollars in grants and low-interest loans to the region he served.
2011
Construction of a new terminal at Mountain Empire Airport in Groseclose at a projected cost of $879,000 got under way. Eighty percent of the funding for the project came from state and federal money. The $240,000 local portion of construction funding was divided among Marion, Wytheville, and Smyth and Wythe counties.
On Jan. 31, construction of the replacement Smyth County Community Hospital began. The new 150,373-square-foot hospital would be licensed for 48 inpatient acute beds with expansion to 54 beds. The hospital would feature 30 skilled nursing medical and surgical beds, four ICU and 14 inpatient rehabilitation beds. Thirteen exam rooms were planned for the emergency department. Imaging and radiology services would gain space in the new facility.
Smyth County Community Hospital moved forward with Emory & Henry College in developing the College of Health Sciences that would include a Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program in part of the old SCCH building. The Smyth County Community Foundation awarded a $500,000 grant to Emory & Henry in the winter of 2010 for the project.
A campaign kicked off to raise $250,000 to develop in-house capability to mix cancer chemotherapy infusions as an expansion of Smyth County Community Hospital’s oncology clinic’s service. Because the mixing service was done at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon and transported to SCCH, patients had to wait 45 to 60 minutes for the drugs to arrive by courier before treatment could be provided.
Marion’s East Chilhowie Street Bridge reopened after a 2009 auto accident damaged one of the iron posts supporting the historic bridge shutting it down.
Eighteen-year-old Marion resident Nathan Combs’ body was discovered in the Comer’s Creek area of Smyth County. Daniel Brice Crouse and his son, Garrett Brice Crouse, were charged with capital murder and a host of other offenses in connection with the death. Also charged in connection to the case were Michael Ray Brown Jr. of Galax, Ricky Joseph James of Marion, Jessica James Edwards of Marion, and Mindie Mae Davidson, who lived in the Crouse home.
The Smyth County School Board bought land west of Brown Subdivision near Marion as the site of the new elementary school. The price was $231,000 for just over 14 acres. A projected completion date of fall 2012 or winter 2013 was indicated.
Hungry Mother State Park, the first of the original six parks the commonwealth built as part of the New Deal in 1936, turned 75. A day-long celebration was held in June to commemorate the milestone.
Holston Hills Country Club was sold to the town of Marion for operation as a public recreation facility. Since 2005, the club had experienced decreasing membership reflecting the economy, lost jobs, members’ declining health and deaths.
In April, a tornado struck the area at approximately 1 a.m., destroying homes, industries and businesses and lives as it made its way from Glade Spring northeastward to Chilhowie. The National Weather Service rated the tornado as an EF3 at Glade Spring with winds of 130 miles an hour and an EF2 in Smyth County with maximum 115 mile-per-hour winds. The NWS said Smyth County officials estimated the tornado caused between $2 million and $2.25 million dollars worth of damage.
2012
Smyth County Community Hospital’s new state-of-the-art facility opened in April. The new hospital was 10 percent larger than the former facility. SCCH was then part of the hospital system owned by Mountain States Health Alliance, and was the third new hospital MSHA had opened in less than three years. Johnston Memorial Hospital opened in Abingdon the previous year.
Announced in November was the dismal news that nearly 300 employees would be added to the county’s jobless rolls when Merillat closed its two plants in Atkins the following January. The closure would impact 261 hourly employees and 19 salaried employees at the two plants. The manufacturing work was moved to plants in Mt. Jackson, Va., and Sayre, Pa. One of the Atkins plants manufactured cabinet doors and opened in 1977 with 201 hourly and 16 salaried workers. The other manufactured cabinet panels and opened in 1991 with 60 hourly and three salaried workers.
This year saw construction begin on the new Oak Point Elementary School and renovation/expansion of what would be Marion Elementary School. Their names were made official. The school board began discussing redistricting elementary students in the Marion area to divide students between the two schools.
The proposed Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) Smyth Energy Center planned in Atkins appealed to the Marion Town Council in December for its support and got it. The 762-megawatt natural gas-fired electricity generation plant facility was expected to be a significant economic contributor to the county and region. During the 30- to 36-month construction schedule, an estimated 350 to 400 jobs were projected to be created. The Silver Springs, Md.,-based company optioned a 108-acre site, south of the intersection of Gordondale Road and Mulberry Lane in Atkins, and the plant, according to CPV, would sell electricity to Appalachian Power Co. (APCo), which was buying some electricity from out-of-state suppliers.
The town of Marion was awarded nearly $1.2 million in federal funding to turn the 1908 Marion school building, to be called the Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Music and Arts, into a cultural heritage center. Among the programs to be offered was the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program founded by Helen White.
Four defendants were charged in the first-degree murder shooting death of Steven Neal Williams, 38, of Marion on Oct. 22 at 365 Sunrise Lane in Chilhowie. Gary Wayne Brown, Jason Dale Martin, Helena Marie Taylor and Allen Dean Matthews, all of Chilhowie, were charged in that case.
2013
Then Marion police chief, Michael D. “Fireball” Roberts, of Saltville, was arrested in June and sentenced in October to six years in prison and fined $1,500 for conspiring to distribute prescription and illegal drugs.
The old jail behind the courthouse in Marion, built in 1970, was demolished to make room for expansion of the courthouse, and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office moved to a new location on Matson Drive, in a former Harwood building.
The new Oak Point Elementary School and the renovated Marion Elementary School opened in August. Students in grades pre-k through fifth in the Marion attendance area were divided between the two schools. The old intermediate school was closed.
The Merillat plants in Atkins closed impacting 261 hourly employees and 19 salaried employees at the two plants that manufactured cabinet doors and panels.
Not long after Merillat closed, news came of a Chinese furniture manufacturer interested in locating at that site. Then-Gov. Bob McDonnell announced that Liaoyang Ningfeng Woodenware Co. Ltd. planned to invest $2.1 million to establish New Ridge LLC, adding 125 jobs and developing its first U.S. subsidiary. The company’s owners expected to begin working on upgrading the larger Merillat plant in late January 2014. After several years of waiting, that project fell through.
The Smyth County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution of support to promote the plans of CPV Smyth Energy Center, which was working to construct a 700-megawatt natural gas fueled electric generating facility in Atkins. With no luck finding a buyer of its electricity, this project also ended without completion.
The Smyth Crossings Community Development Authority was formed to focus on the development plans near Exit 47 of Interstate 81 in Marion. Plans for this project included large and small retailers and restaurants. The developer first approached the county about a major shopping and dining development off Exit 47 in 2007 and plans forged ahead until the economy collapsed in 2008. Everything was put on hold, and the developer retained property options, returning to the county in 2013 to renew efforts on the project. These plans eventually fell through and the project was abandoned.
A signing ceremony took place in the renovated education building on the former Smyth County Community Hospital campus toward development of the Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences beginning with a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) department. E&H assumed ownership of 15 acres and the former hospital.
The Saltville Rescue Squad gained new leadership and doubled its membership following the conviction and sentencing of former squad president Eddie Wayne Louthian on federal healthcare fraud charges. The squad was accused of similar charges as Louthian’s co-defendant, but was exonerated by the jury that declared Louthian guilty of scheming to defraud Medicare and a private insurer out of nearly $2 million in fraudulent billing and related charges. Monica Hicks, a member of the squad also charged in the scheme, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.
A dedication program was held for the 9-11 WTC Steel Memorial and Charles Snider Firefighter Memorial in front of Marion Fire Department. The town obtained a four-ton piece of steel from a beam in one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. Charlie Snider was a member of the Marion Volunteer Fire Department for more than 60 years. A reflection bench remembers the 343 firefighters killed at the WTC site in New York City.
A fire ruled accidental at Country Club Crossings Apartments in Marion in September injured several people and claimed the life of 2-year-old Abigail D. Mardis. The fire began in an upper level apartment and quickly spread to other parts of the building.
The town of Chilhowie marked its 100th birthday in December.
Rich Valley’s famous resident, “Big Tom” Buchanan from “Survivor” fame, was back on television this year with a short-lived program called “Family Beef.”
Chilhowie Middle School teacher Tina Cook was chosen the county’s Teacher of the Year and was also named Region 7 Teacher of the Year.
2014
Gov. Terry McAuliffe came to Smyth County in December to welcome Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) to Atkins. MEC located in the former Merillat plant on Mulberry Lane with 148,000 square feet of manufacturing space to produce air tanks for the commercial vehicle industry investing $10 million in the local economy.
Francis Brothers hardware store in Marion closed its doors in July after 77 years in business when owner Robert Francis retired.
In October, the community lost the Smyth County Advancement of Literacy Education (SCALE) program after 26 years of service and several years of budget cuts.
Sugar Grove mourned the loss of part of its school at the end of the 2013-14 year when the Smyth County School Board voted to move the middle grades to Marion instead of closing the entire school as had been discussed. Sugar Grove Combined School was renamed Sugar Grove Elementary School.
Chilhowie nearly lost its 60-year Community Apple Festival when the festival committee abandoned the event early in the year over controversies with the town council. The move prompted the council to form a committee to plan a new festival, introducing the Chilhowie Community Fall Festival in September. The band festival continued its program as usual and the Apple Festival returned the following year.
Construction got under way on the Wayne C. Henderson Appalachian School of Arts in Marion with classes expected to be offered in early 2015.
The Holston River Heritage Center, a museum of the Smyth County Historical Society, opened in downtown Marion in the former Belk department store building, and the Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville established a new video theater for the community’s Civil War and salt-making history.
A foundation was created to help restore the famous Octagon house in Adwolfe and Chilhowie residents formed a revitalization committee to bring new life to their town.
2015
Just under three months shy of her 100th birthday, Evelyn Lawrence died in late August. The community mourned at a celebration of her life held in the Lincoln Theatre at which Lawrence was present the day it opened in 1929. Remembered as an educator, Lawrence taught at Marion’s Carnegie High School for African-American students until it closed in 1965 and then at Marion Primary School until retiring in 1985; as a community advocate, she served with a number of civic and educational organizations and was a staunch supporter of the local VFW post; and as a historian, she preserved and protected the history of the African-American community and her own family history through the story of The Crying Tree and the Mt. Pleasant Heritage Museum and Performance Sanctuary being established at the former Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church for which she was given the deed.
Marion could have lost its popular music show Song of the Mountains when differences between long-time host Tim White and the Lincoln Theatre board of directors led to White’s termination in May. Budget woes for the theatre and the public outcry over White leaving the show led to fears that the show broadcast nationwide on PBS would end. The uproar ended in July when the theater board accepted an acquisition proposal from Appalachian Music Heritage Foundation, which confirmed White would return as host.
Continued budget cutbacks by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors to the Smyth-Bland Regional Library – with branches in Marion, Chilhowie, Saltville and Bland – led to the library board of trustees announcing plans to cut staff, services and possibly branches. The announcement created an immediate outcry from citizens in Saltville to save their library when the town was issued an ultimatum to contribute the same amount as the town of Chilhowie for its branch ($20,150) or face losing the Saltville branch. Through negotiations, the town and regional library board came up with a plan where Saltville’s branch would stay in the regional system and in October an agreement was signed.
A grueling event that captured the public’s attention both on a local and national level was the 16-day search for a missing teen lured from her home by a convicted sex offender. Benjamin Shook, 41, and Hayleigh Wilson, 14, had been on the run from Surgoinsville, Tennessee, from June 22 until they were found in Atkins on July 7. The two met in an online chat room and Hayleigh left her home the night of June 22 to meet up with Shook. When captured, Hayleigh was taken to Smyth County Community Hospital, where she was examined and reunited with her family. Shook was placed in the custody of U.S. marshals.
The town of Marion welcomed three new educational programs with the opening of the Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts, The Summit Center for Higher Education (a partnership among the town of Marion and the community colleges in Wytheville and Abingdon), and the Emory & Henry College Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Gary Wayne Brown, 50, of Chilhowie was sentenced to 63 years in prison for the murder of Steven Neal Williams in October 2012. Williams, of Marion, who was 38 at the time, lost his life on Oct. 22, 2012, at the hands of Brown when he came to a house in Chilhowie to check out a supposedly faulty heat pump. Williams was lured there by four people, all from Chilhowie, who were involved in his murder. Three of those people – Jason Martin, Helena Taylor and Allen Matthews - pled guilty to accessory, abduction and conspiracy charges and were sentenced to prison in late 2013 and early 2014.
Destinea Corinne Rowe, 24, of Chilhowie, entered a plea of guilty without an agreement to second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony for the shooting death of Lola Lynn Lowe, 52, on June 22, 2014. Rowe was sentenced to 40 years in prison, 15 suspended, for second degree murder and three years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Susan Graf, founder of the former Promised Land Animal Rescue in Atkins, was indicted on felony grand larceny by the Smyth County grand jury. The charge was later amended to misdemeanor obstruction of justice and Graf pled guilty in August. She was arrested in September 2014 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, forging animal shelter surrender forms, and possession of stolen property related to the alleged theft and concealment of a dog that disappeared from Wythe County in July 2014. According to the arrest warrant filed in district court, the dog’s owner said that Graf and two others had planned the larceny and concealment of the dog at Promised Land Animal Rescue and a witness stated that Graf had forged documents to continue the concealment. She said the dog was also neutered without her permission. According to information provided by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office,, the dog was recovered at Graf’s home in Atkins. Promised Land Animal Rescue was a no-kill small and large animal rescue on a 40-acre farm that was founded by Graf in 2005, incorporated in 2006 and achieved non-profit status in 2007. It closed in 2014.
2016
Tensions that began several years earlier between the county and Smyth-Bland Regional Library administration and trustees over library budget cuts intensified. This year the situation escalated into removal of the library trustees by the board of supervisors who then put themselves in as trustees. Pat Hatfield, executive director of the library, left her position early in September in preparation for retirement in October and an interim director was named while the supervisors began looking into the library’s operating budget and practices. The former library board of trustees hired an attorney to help address their issues with the county and an investigation by law enforcement began into the handling of taxpayers’ dollars at the library.
Gov. Terry McAuliffe came to Atkins to announce expansion of the Woodgrain Millwork plant through development of an 18,000-square-foot expansion and an expected 17 additional jobs. The plant focuses on door and moulding manufacturing.
The county received a return of the $300,000 grant it had given New Ridge LLC of China in 2013 as an incentive to bring 125 jobs to the county and develop its first U.S. subsidiary in the former Merillat plant in Atkins.
The 89 employees at the Kennametal plant in Chilhowie learned that the company had decided to shut down the facility and relocate the operation to another plant in Pennsylvania. The decision was said to be directly related to the marketplace and economic considerations within the company to remain competitive.
In August, TRW in Atkins was honored by the county for its 25 years in the county and recent expansion of 60 jobs to total around 330 in a 73,000-square-foot facility.
November saw the closing of SunTrust Bank in Chilhowie and the Long John Silver’s restaurant in Marion (since demolished and replaced with Burger King) while a fire investigated as arson closed the renovated Off Main Grille in Marion.
According to RAM Smyth County, there were more than 800 patients receiving free healthcare valued at half a million dollars at the inaugural RAM Clinic held at Mountain Empire Airport in Groseclose. There were over 900 volunteers participating, including healthcare professionals. The clinic is now in planning for its fifth event in 2020.
A beloved local landmark believed to be over 200 years old was saved from possible destruction by the inspection and attention of a specialist. A tree doctor saved The Crying Tree when decay threatened its survival. A young slave girl named Sallie drew comfort from the white oak when she was separated from her parents.
Mountain Empire Airport in Groseclose received a $2,525,004 grant from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program to rehabilitate the runway, the first such repair in more than two decades.
The town of Chilhowie received a nearly $1 million Community Development Block Grant for revitalization of the downtown area. The years-long project is revitalizing the old Main Street area and surrounding environ including demolition of abandoned manufacturing buildings, new sidewalks, storm drainage, branding and façade treatments. A celebration of near completion of the project was held in 2019.
2017
In March, the supervisors of Bland and Smyth counties agreed to dissolve the regional library system that served the two localities for 45 years and establish separate county libraries. As a result of dissolving the regional library, a lawsuit brought by three former trustees was dismissed. Amid citizens’ accusations that the supervisors discussed and made decisions regarding the library without input from their constituency, the county board took steps to eliminate the board of trustees and make the library a department of the county. Smyth County leaders asked state legislators to give them the ability to eliminate the library’s board of trustees, causing residents to express the concern that a vital link between citizens and the library would be lost. Ultimately, the legislation failed.
The renovation and construction of an addition to Smyth County’s courthouse begun in 2014 was completed. Space and security problems were weighed against the project’s costs and the demands that would be leveled upon taxpayers. Discussions continued for years until the state’s Supreme Court ordered the county to proceed with the work.
Heavy rains in April resulted in flooding and extensive damage around the county. Houses in the McCready and North Holston communities outside of Saltville were flooded. In Chilhowie, the river overflowed its banks to cover the town recreation area, junk cars at Berry Metals, houses on the east end, and several businesses on Main Street. In Seven Mile Ford, flood water damaged a 14-inch sewer line serving Smyth Career and Technology Center, the assisted living center, campground, apartments and surrounding neighborhood. In Marion, debris piled up against the bridge at the main entrance to Holston Hills Community Golf Course, causing extensive damage and forcing visitors to the course to detour until a new bridge was constructed.
Nathanial Shane Prewitt, 38, of Swords Creek entered an Alford plea in the murder of Robert William Vollmer in Smyth County Circuit Court in August. Vollmer, a 61-year old Saltville man, was apparently beaten to death with a hammer and fireplace poker before his body was hidden in a septic tank on his property in late February. Also charged was Christopher Allen Wright, 36, formerly of Marion. Wright admitted to Smyth County investigators that Prewitt had confided in him that he had killed Vollmer and disposed of the body in the septic tank.
Teresa H. Barlow, 56, confessed to shooting her husband, Charles “Ricky” Barlow, 59, at their Chilhowie home in July. She was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Smyth County residents donned special viewing glasses and turned their eyes skyward in August to view a partial eclipse of the sun. About 94 percent of the sun was blocked by the moon’s passage. The event marked the first time since June 9, 1918 that a near total solar eclipse was visible across the entire contiguous United States.
Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said that methamphetamine use had reached epidemic levels in the county. While his office was working hard to keep up with and combat the problem, his agency was seeing annual increases in drug cases with three times more drug cases in 2016 than in 2015 and 2017 figures to be even higher. The county received funding for a drug court to serve as an alternative to jail time for those convicted, and those approved for the plan will receive treatment and help with any areas of their lives that jeopardize their successful recovery. The drug recovery program had its first graduate in 2019.
2018
The continuing saga of the Smyth County Public Library that began several years ago entered 2018 with the Friends of the Library preparing to go to the Virginia legislature to fight against the county board of supervisors wishing to operate the library without a board of trustees. Supervisors agreed in March to discuss expanding the library trustees to seven members, and then in November voted 5-2 against a measure to expand the board and also against a measure that would have kept them from again asking the General Assembly to consider eliminating the board of trustees altogether. The library saga continued in March with a three-judge writ panel hearing arguments by Marion attorney Paul Morrison II in February and on March 2 agreeing for the state supreme court to hear an appeal regarding a Friends complaint that the supervisors and County Administrator Michael Carter violated the commonwealth’s sunshine law when they discussed dissolving the Smyth-Bland Regional Library behind closed doors. The case was first heard April 12, 2017, in Smyth County Circuit Court.
In January, the Smyth County Recovery Court met for its inaugural session as a legal alternative that seeks to help those with drug dependencies overcome their addictions and lead productive lives. The program, which focuses on rehabilitation instead of punishment, had been nearly two years in the making. It was expected to be 18 months to two years before there was a graduating class
Efforts continued toward fighting the opioid drug crisis in Smyth County and Southwest Virginia, including: seeking litigation against the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and distribute opioids; state legislation that deals with limits and new regulations on prescribing opioids, resulting in a decrease in the number of pain relievers prescribed; law enforcement and many first responders equipped with naloxone, which can save the life of someone who has overdosed on opioids; treatment referrals, counseling and lifestyle assistance, even needle exchange; communities getting involved with neighborhood watch to try and cut down on the drug dealing in their areas; and a major grant to form a multi-disciplinary opioid consortium to educate the community in overcoming the stigma of opioid addiction and the need for treatment as well as eliminate barriers to receiving that treatment.
Smyth County Community Hospital became part of Ballad Health in February when Mountain States and Wellmont merged after years of negotiations. Employee cuts were announced in April with 150 to be eliminated, a portion through attrition, and mainly in administration and support or about 1 percent of the workforce.
Marion Senior High School was plagued with a series of bomb threats that prompted law enforcement personnel to join with school officials to heighten staff visibility at the school during class changes, increase police presence and continue making upgrades to the security camera system to stop the threats. Several juvenile students were charged or convicted and one adult was sentenced for making threats.
The fight to increase School Resource Officers (SROs) at the schools to help protect students resulted in the county funding two more and the Saltville Town Council paying for one so that then every school was covered by an SRO full time except for three where either two adjoining schools shared an officer or the school was covered by the SRO supervisor.
Good news for employment in the county came in August when Speyside Bourbon Cooperage announced it would be locating in the former Merillat building in Atkins. The company builds barrels for bourbon producers around the world and anticipates creating 160 jobs in Smyth and Washington counties. Gov. Northam came to Smyth County as part of the celebration.
A business in the smaller of the two former Merillat buildings, Mayville Engineering Company, was celebrated in December for the progress it has made in employment and investment in the county, with additional jobs forecast over the next three years. MEC produces air tanks for the commercial vehicle industry at the Smyth County operation and currently employs 80 in Smyth and 70 at a Wytheville plant.
A number of small businesses have also opened up or expanded around the county adding jobs and revenue, and old buildings once used for business have been renovated for needed housing especially for students at the Emory & Henry College School of Health Sciences.
December brought one of the county’s biggest snowstorms in years when more than 14 inches of snow fell on the area due to Winter Storm Diego on a weekend mid-month. Schools, businesses and government offices were closed briefly and power was out for more than 25,000 Appalachian Power customers through parts of the company’s Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia service areas. Rain later that week quickly melted the snow and unseasonably warm temperatures arrived by Christmas and were expected to last through the end of the year along with even more rain, making 2018 one of the wettest years on record.
2019
In January, Gov. Ralph Northam came to Smyth County to help celebrate a $2.1 million expansion with 35 new jobs at Smyth County Machine in Marion.
In February, Chilhowie native Lucas B. Dowell, a Virginia State Trooper, was killed in the line of duty in Cumberland County. The local community, and that of law enforcement from across the nation, 1,500-strong, came together in Chilhowie for his funeral. Dedications continued through the year with two bridges being named for the 28-year-old and fundraisers held in memory of him and his friend, Will Walker, another young Chilhowie native who died in a farming accident in the fall of 2018.
The 760th Engineer Company of the Army Reserves in Marion conducted a change of command ceremony welcoming CPT Candice Heins of North Carolina as the new commander. Her unit spent several months in Guatemala this past year helping build a school and will be deployed in stages for up to a year to eastern Africa in 2020.
Scholle, a manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions in Chilhowie, announced plans to undergo a $10.29 million expansion adding 42 new jobs. The construction was completed late this year and equipment is expected to be added over the next two years.
A crisis of emergency medical services was realized as the Saltville Rescue Squad fell into financial straits facing possible closure. Squad members took a multi-pronged approach to survival. The situation was resolved over the course of the year and the squad found itself back in the black by November.
Speyside Bourbon Cooperage broke ground on a facility in Glade Spring that will work with the company’s Atkins plant to build bourbon barrels.
A group of Appalachian Trail hikers came in contact with 30-year-old James L. Jordan of Massachusetts in early June on a Smyth County section of the trail. Jordan was accused of chasing and stabbing members of the group with a male hiker dying. Wythe, Smyth and Bland County law enforcement and the Virginia State Police apprehended Jordan and charged him with murder and assault with the intent to commit murder.
Marion Senior High School science teacher Sarah Deel, the 2019 Smyth County Teacher of the Year, was chosen as the Regional Teacher of the Year.
Donnie Crisp and Anthony Collins, both Saltville residents, were the first graduates of the Smyth County Recovery Court, an intensive program designed to help drug addicts overcome their addictions and lead productive lives.
The Smyth County school system suffered a ransomware attack that took months to recover from, including the check of 2,200 Windows computers. It was centered on the central office and technology officials worked to rebuild the system, installing new anti-malware software and moving to a cloud-based system rather than pay a ransom.
Participants in the over six-year $1.3 million project to revitalize downtown Chilhowie celebrated a majority completion. They conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the newly revitalized Main Street and talked about future aspects of the ongoing effort.
Voices From the Garden: Virginia’s Women’s Monument was dedicated in Richmond, celebrating the first seven of 12 bronze statues encapsulating Virginia history, including one of Smyth County resident Laura Lu Scherer Copenhaver (1868-1940), a Christian leader, educator, and entrepreneur.
Smyth County Administrator Michael Carter announced his resignation after serving in the position for more than a decade. County Attorney Jeff Campbell also submitted his resignation. He assumed the post in the spring of 2016.
The county and two of the three towns adopted resolutions naming themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuaries in response to proposed state legislation. Gun control measures have been on the minds of citizens and elected officials since the November election when Democrats won control of both houses of the Virginia General Assembly come January. Since the election, Democrats have filed several gun control bills. Those bills propose universal background checks, establishing civil penalties for not reporting lost or stolen firearms to police, reinstating Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law, and giving localities the ability to prohibit the carrying of firearms in public spaces during events that would require a permit. In response, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun rights group, issued a call to gun owners to pressure local governments to become Second Amendment sanctuaries. They’ve turned out in force across much of the commonwealth.
