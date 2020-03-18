No cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in Southwest Virginia, but the region is still feeling the disease’s impact.
As of press time on Tuesday, Virginia had 67 positive or presumptively positive cases of the virus, with the closest being in Charlottesville. In an effort to protect against the virus should it reach the area, state and local leaders continue to make changes.
An abrupt shutdown of all Virginia public schools left parents scrambling to find childcare and teachers preparing instruction for the next two weeks.
Smyth County educators had already begun making preparations last week for such an event and on Monday and Tuesday they began disseminating and setting up at-home instruction.
Work packets for students in grades K through 5 were either picked up or delivered on Tuesday and students in middle and high schools were set up to begin instruction through Google Classrooms.
During the shutdown, the school system is continuing its lunch program. On Monday, nutrition staff served 564 hot meals to students throughout the county. Meals will be provided for each day of the week and can be picked up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those in need of delivery of either meals or instruction should contact their respective school.
In an effort to tamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, should it reach the area, local and state services and facilities…
Many parents with young children were able to turn to family members or daycares for childcare during the shutdown, but some are still looking for further backup options or preparing to miss work should those fall through.
Christina Olinger, who has a first grader at Oak Point Elementary and a three-year-old in daycare said her father will keep her six-year-old during the shutdown. She’s concerned, though, about what she might do should the daycare shutdown.
“It just makes it hard when parents work and they close school and daycare,” she said, noting that she would still be responsible for the daycare expense even if it shuts down.
Lakyn Levitt also has a son in elementary school and a three-year-old. The possibility of a daycare shutdown concerns her, too.
“If daycare closes, the only thing I can rely on is my family and they’re getting old and have a hard time keeping the boys for an entire work shift, so I don’t know what we will do if they shut the daycare down.”
Little Blessings and Prudence Childcare could not be reached for comment as of press time regarding possible closures. Marion Baptist Child Development Assistant Director Angie Wolfe said their program had no plans of closing at this time, but were taking extra precautions with their children and restricting individuals who enter the building.
In response to a potential virus threat, some area business and restaurants have also modified their hours or services. Others are already feeling the pinch of slower business.
Marion’s Pizza Perfect Manager Ahmat Bidewi said his usually busy dine-in restaurant saw a downswing in customers over the weekend.
“This weekend, it already started declining,” he said.
On Monday, Pizza Perfect had not modified its hours or services, but Bidewi said should a mandated closure occur, his restaurant would continue carryout and delivery services if that option was given.
“We’ll continue to meet the needs and demands for our customers,” he said.
In an unanticipated turn of events another Marion businessman has actually seen an increase in business. Brad Mullins, who owns Brad’s Tasty Dawgs, said his upswing comes as a result of customers wanting to avoid enclosed areas.
“A lot of my customers are saying they’re choosing me because they don’t want to go into a sit-down environment with closed spaces,” he said.
But that upswing in business coupled with short supplies of needed items has made it difficult, at times, for him to secure his supplies.
Mullins orders his hotdogs from a supplier, but to make sure he has fresh breads, he purchases his buns locally. That became a problem over the weekend when there were no buns to be found.
“I went to Walmart in Marion trying to find hotdog buns. They were completely out. I went to Abingdon Walmart, completely out. Bristol Walmart, completely out. Sams Club, completely out.”
Mullins eventually found his buns back in Marion, when an employee at the local Walmart called to let him know their shelves had been stocked.
While business is good for Mullins now, though, he worries about what would happen should he have to close his cart.
“It would be hard for me to try to do any kind of delivery,” he said. “So my business, if they go to shutting restaurants down, I will unfortunately have to close until everything is back to normal.”
Such a shutdown would likely cripple his business, he said.
“I do great business and I’ve been fortunate to put some money back, but it would quickly eat through all of my savings.”
At the March 10 board of supervisors meeting, Supervisor Kris Ratliff urged community members to continue shopping and going out to restaurants. Ratliff, a longtime independent pharmacy owner in Marion and a former member of the county’s Economic Development Authority, said, “Please don’t stop going out.” Even a short period of such withdrawal, he said, could paralyze the economy.
He did encourage people to follow guidance about proper hand washing and to keep their hands away from their face. However, Ratliff urged individuals to not “fall into Chicken Little’s the sky-is-falling thinking.”
More health information and the latest state counts of COVID-19 can be found on the Virginia Department of Health's website at www.vdh.virginia.gov.
Stephanie Porter-Nichols contributed to this report.
