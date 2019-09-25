ABINGDON, Va. — If you’ve been tracking a wolf to bring home — the artistic variety, that is — now’s the time.
The Wolf Dinner and Auction, the culminating event of the 2019 Abingdon Wolf Project, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Abingdon Farmers Market on the corner of Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street.
“The auction is the only way you can purchase a wolf at this stage of the campaign,” said Nicole Childress, volunteer chair for the program organized by Abingdon Main Street.
Tickets are $40 and include dinner and a one-drink ticket. A cash bar will also be available.
“This will be the final event in this iteration of the project, and it’s a way to celebrate not only the success of the project but also the time and talents of local artists and the community that came together to support their visions,” said Childress.
The art project showcases local artist talent on the backdrop of wolf and wolf pup sculptures, a fitting campaign for Abingdon’s history. Legend has it the area was named “Wolf Hills” by Daniel Boone in 1760 after his dogs were attacked by a pack of wolves.
The whimsical wolf sculptures have decorated lawns and downtown businesses since the project was first created in 2008 as a way to promote Abingdon.
All 24 of the wolf sculptures will be displayed at the fall gala, where those not previously purchased will be auctioned, benefiting the artists and Abingdon Main Street.
Wolf sculptures have been decorated in numerous themes — designs featuring nature, rainbows, fictional characters and galaxies.
Each sculpture received a scholarship from businesses or private individuals for financial support. Sponsorship was $700 for an adult wolf and $400 for a pup wolf. Sponsorship fees covered the costs of having 10 wolves and 14 pups created by the company Cow Painters in Chicago, which specializes in fiberglass animals for public art projects.
According to Childress, board members of the Abingdon Main Street made the decision to increase the commission percentage for artists this year. “Members feel that the best way to ensure that arts in our community continue to thrive is to invest in our artists.”
Other funds raised will go to support projects in downtown Abingdon.
During the celebration, the Kimbrell Award will be presented to the artist with the best in show sculpture. The Kimbrell award honors Gary and Susan Kimbrell for their efforts in launching the project.
Tickets can be purchased at the Abingdon Visitors Center located at 335 Cummings St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.