ABINGDON, Va. — It’s shaping up to be a springtime of silence in Abingdon — unfortunately.
And all this makes me wonder if Bob Porterfield would even recognize his beloved Abingdon today.
The Barter Theatre is shut down and relying on online shows to stay vital.
And now the Virginia Highlands Festival has been shut down for 2020.
It’s just not going to happen during late July and early August.
Dang that coronavirus!
Seems the sacred state of the Arts that Mr. Porterfield established in Abingdon has just about gone belly up.
Well, this spring and summer, at least.
And it’s trickling down to so many other avenues in Abingdon.
Not having the Barter Theatre open has put more than 70 town employees out of work because of layoffs.
Town revenues with tourism taxes are just not coming in, Mayor Wayne Craig says.
That hurts.
And it hits home: I’ve got a family member affected among the lot.
But back to Porterfield: He was born in Austinville, grew up in Saltville and became an actor in New York during the 1920s.
During the Great Depression, he came to Abingdon and got the Barter Theatre started on June 10, 1933.
About 15 years later, he got the Virginia Highlands Festival started as a way to drum up more show attendance during the post-World War II era.
The man known as “Mr. P” died in 1971.
Now, nearly 50 years later, his legacies are shuttered by a mysterious and deadly virus that has plagued the world.
Makes me wonder: What would Bob Porterfield have to say about this springtime of silence in Abingdon?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.