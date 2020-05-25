Memorial Day will be celebrated in a unique way this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled Marion’s parades, local VFW ceremonies, and gatherings of people coming together to honor those who have served, especially those making the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The community will, however, recognize the American armed forces, being reminded of their service every time they drive by the hundreds of flags and crosses filling the courthouse lawn and beyond.
Franklin Perry Atwell of Chilhowie, a living Vietnam veteran with 30 years of service, knows something of the sacrifices of those represented by the flags and crosses and their contributions to freedoms enjoyed in the United States today.
Atwell began his military career shortly after he turned 18, enlisting in the Army in 1959 to provide financial support to his mother and his siblings. He was born in Chilhowie to Virginia and Maiden Atwell and has four sisters and one brother. His brother also served in the Army and fought in Vietnam.
“My dad was killed in the coal mines when I was nine years old. I went to work at the age of 10 at the Skyview Drive-In and helped send my sisters and brother to school. I quit school in the 10th grade, but I got my diploma in the Army,” Atwell said, adding that he attended Marion High School.
After basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., Atwell’s Army career saw him serving in a variety of national and international locations.
“I’ve been in every state in the U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska, saw both oceans and served in Germany, Okinawa, Vietnam and Korea,” Atwell said.
He completed the Sergeant Major Academy at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, marking a successful military career that began as a private and ended with the rank of sergeant major at the time Atwell retired.
Atwell completed two tours in Vietnam, serving in recognizance, which meant he and his fellow soldiers were the first in and the last out, he said. He was wounded twice in the Vietnam War, earning him two purple hearts.
During his 30 years of service, Atwell earned numerous medals, including the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Distinguished Service Medal, three for meritorious service, four Army Commendation medals, Master Parachutist designation, five good conduct medals, two Vietnam service medals, combat infantry medals, and a Distinguished Service Medal for serving as an advisor in 1987 to the state of Michigan as part of the Fourth U.S. Army.
Atwell earned his Associate of Applied Science degree from El Paso Community College in 1983.
He is listed among the 5 percent to earn a membership in the Sgt. Morales Club.
When Atwell honorably retired in 1990, he returned to his native Chilhowie, where he still lives. For several years, he did carpentry work, helping to build houses. He used to like to hunt and fish and has a nine-point buck trophy hanging on his wall.
He has a son and a daughter and two grandchildren. Atwell enjoys spending time with Rex, his Yorkie, and collecting antique cars. His collection currently contains seven vehicles.
Although Atwell has a personal relationship with God, he does not affiliate with any church.
“The Lord saw me through two tours in Vietnam and a stroke in 1998,” he said.
Atwell is proud of his country and the 30 years he served in the Army. His name can be found on the VFW memorial wall in Marion and on a brick at the Chilhowie memorial. He celebrated his 79th birthday on May 8.
