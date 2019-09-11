Abingdon attorney Robert T. Copeland will join the law firm of Scot S. Farthing to bring business services to new and existing clients as the Farthing firm expands into Washington County.
Farthing currently has offices in Christiansburg and Wytheville, Virginia, and the group specializes in cases involving bankruptcy, business law, real estate and estate planning. According to a press release, Farthing believes Copeland will complement “our firm with our ever expanding abilities to service our clients in Southwest Virginia and the New River Valley.”
Copeland received his doctorate of jurisprudence in 1975 from the College of William and Mary, Marshall-Wythe School of Law in Williamsburg, Virginia, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia. He is active in state and local bar associations.
The new office, located at 212 W. Valley St. can be reached at 276-628-9525 or by visiting www.sfarthinglaw.com.
