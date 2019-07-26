Wythe County grand jurors will now hear the case of a Wythe County man accused in a multi-county crime spree that included car chases, a creek swim and controlled substances.
During a 10-minute court appearance on Thursday morning, 26-year-old Cody Ryan Drain waived his right to a preliminary hearing on four felony charges related to a December 2018 Wythe County truck theft and chase, and Jan. 2 drug possession.
Prosecutors dropped four additional charges against the Barren Springs resident, including possessing drugs, conspiring to possess drugs and obstructing justice.
Wanted after escaping police custody in Montgomery County on Dec. 30, 2018, Drain was captured near Barren Springs on Jan. 2. Police said he took a Montgomery County deputy’s vehicle shortly after being captured in another stolen car from Pulaski County.
Police believe Drain stole a Volvo station wagon in Montgomery County after ditching the police vehicle. The abandoned Volvo was later found in Rural Retreat.
Police said Drain fled into Reed Creek on Jan. 2 but was captured by deputies, who charged him with seven felonies and one misdemeanor.
Drain also faces numerous charges in Montgomery County and has an Aug. 19 trial date.
The Oct. 21 Wythe County grand jury will likely hear Drain’s local charges of grand larceny, eluding police, and possessing oxycodone and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute them.
He’s being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 19, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.