ABINGDON, Va. — Money raised from a fundraising event on Saturday will give the Barter Theatre a much-needed boost for the 2020 season.
The Martha Washington Inn & Spa is hosting a celebratory night for Barter Theatre, providing the opportunity to raise support for the future of the theater.
A Barter Benefit Bash begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Abingdon inn. The event will feature live entertainment by Ivy Road, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, in addition to unique auction opportunities.
“It’s incredibly generous,” said Jacqueline Blevins, senior advancement manager and director of external affairs at the Barter Theatre.
According to her, the owner of The Martha, Ian Lloyd-Jones, approached Richard “Rick” Rose this fall with the offer to use the inn as a venue for a fundraising event.
“There are no charges for the space, food and refreshments,” she said.
Blevins said this is one more example of how the community has come together after the Barter Theatre experienced a $500,000 shortfall this summer. The theater’s low tickets sales for the production of “Shrek” were primarily to blame for the significant loss, prompting the theater to conduct an urgent donor campaign during the past few months.
“In October, it was the first time we have included fundraising in our curtain speeches. We had never done that before,” said Blevins.
Local businesses like The Martha have long recognized the importance of local arts and its positive impact on society.
“The Barter Theatre is the engine that drives the train for Abingdon’s tourism, and Barter’s success is paramount to the success of our community,” said Lloyd-Jones in an email that addressed the fundraising event.
“The Barter is a mirror on the community, reflecting the attitude and culture that creates the special town that Abingdon has become.”
Blevins said the event will feature numerous prizes that will be up for auction during the event, including trips to Ireland, Iceland, Tuscany, New Orleans, Charleston, the Kentucky Derby and major sporting events and golf trips. The auction also will include personal items, luxury jewelry, gift certificates and extraordinary artwork, some of which is from local artists.
A portion of all purchased auction items and tickets are tax-deductible.
“I think it’s going to be a wonderful evening,” Blevins said. “It has the potential to do two things. Events like this create a community around a nonprofit like Barter Theatre. It also has the potential to raise money that we need right now.
“If you do research, you’ll find there are theaters all over the country that are struggling, especially the smaller ones not on Broadway that don’t attract the big names in actors.”
Blevins said the Abingdon theater is seeing different phenomenon in the theater world that may point to those changes.
“We’ve always had patrons reserve their tickets ahead of time because they wanted specific seats. But lately we’re seeing a lot of on-the-spot buyers.
“We’re taking a look at how we’ve done things and how we can streamline it and do it even better,” she said.
The theater’s upcoming season will include audience favorites, such as “Driving Miss Daisy” and “9 to 5.”
“I think many people don’t realize that, like theaters throughout the country, we are nonprofit. We depend on people supporting us by buying tickets and also making donations. Right now, we are engaging in our end-of-the-year appeal, which will hit social media, email and mailboxes around the week of Thanksgiving,” said Blevins.
“Live theater is about relationships, and our work is a service to audiences as well as our community partners.
“Theater brings community together. And I think our society needs the camaraderie of theater more than ever.
“Theater is something you just can’t get anywhere else.”
Tickets are $100 per couple or $50 for individual tickets. The money raised at the event will benefit Barter Theatre and the Annual Fund for Artistic Excellence.
To purchase tickets, contact Elizabeth Hickman at 276-619-3315 or email advancementassoc@bartertheatre.com.
