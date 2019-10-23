MENDOTA, Va. — Katie Harris runs a store that sits at the far end of the Mendota Trail.
But she’s anxious, still, with anticipation of someday seeing the Mendota Trail connected from Island Road in Bristol to The Store at Mendota.
“It’s coming,” said the 65-year-old Harris. “It will be a great little community when this finishes up. It will revitalize it.”
The store, which Harris inherited from her father, used to have gas pumps in the late 1980s and a sign saying, “Welcome to Mendota.” Harris reopened it in recent months to revitalize a community landmark.
This summer, Washington County’s newest rail-trail project added 3.1 miles to its proposed 12.5-mile length with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bristol, Virginia.
More than 100 trail supporters flocked to a parking area off Island Road to check out the new section of the Mendota Trail, which slips beneath I-81 on an abandoned railroad grade and heads north through Washington County, Virginia, near Haskell Station, to reach Reedy Creek Road.
Back up in Mendota, near Clinch Mountain, trail builders opened a not-yet-connected section of the Mendota Trail, spanning 1 mile, in 2017.
Turning rails to trails is nothing new in Washington County. The county is also home to the Salt Trail, connecting Glade Spring to Saltville, and the Virginia Creeper Trail, linking Abingdon to Grayson County.
To date, the Mendota Trail is one of about 50 rail-to-trail projects across the Old Dominion.
Early on, the Mendota Trail hit resistance as seemingly strong as the force of the locomotives that once ran on its path, connecting Bristol to rail stops at Benhams and Mendota.
For years, landowners claimed that the skinny, linear trail property was actually a right-of-way that reverted to them when trains stopped running.
The city of Bristol, Virginia, made plans to build a trail on this property more than a decade ago but ultimately put the brakes on the project when facing resistance from landowners and mounting legal costs.
About three years ago, the trail became the property of Mountain Heritage, which began working to turn the old railbed into a trail, said Frank Kilgore, the legal counsel for Mountain Heritage.
A 2-mile span from Reedy Creek Road to Benhams is slated to be completed next spring, according to Kilgore.
In all, the Mendota Trail is slated to feature 17 trestles, including a crossing on the North Fork of the Holston River.
And, when finished, according to Harris, it will be a dream come true.
“It’s alive in my heart,” Harris said. “But it needs to keep alive in other people’s hearts as well.”
