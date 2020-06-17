ABINGDON, Va. — So the town of Abingdon has a new budget.
That was needed before July 1, and the Town Council passed it at the June 15 meeting.
It stands at $26,687,684 and comes with no tax increases.
Yet it prompted some discussion among Town Council members at the Monday meeting, including Al Bradley, who voted against the budget and then resigned a few minutes later due to “ill health,” he said in a statement.
Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson also voted against the budget just a few minutes before she delivered a goodbye speech — given since she was defeated during the most recent Town Council election.
Patterson thanked her supporters for helping her get elected to Town Council, on which she had served a four-year term.
Still, in terms of the budget, Patterson brought up a $600,000 line item — what is the potential sale of the Hassinger House along Cummings Street, a structure which has served as a visitor center.
That visitor center, according to Town Manager Jimmy Morani, is now set to move to the Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum, which has been under reconstruction for the past couple of years at the high-profile corner of Cummings and Main streets.
But the controversy over the budget has been the $2 million bond line item that represents borrowing money to pay for the under-construction Abingdon Sports Complex.
“It’s shown in this year’s upcoming budget as revenue,” Morani said. “There is no debt service payment on it until the following fiscal year.”
Likewise, Morani said the Hassinger House is listed as $600,000 worth of revenue, though the property has not been listed for sale.
“The town intends to sell it during this upcoming fiscal year,” Morani said. “A few renovations have been done on it. It will be at least two months before we’re prepared to list the property for sale.”
