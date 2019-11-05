Supervisor Joe Hale won’t be returning to the old board in a new seat.
Hale, who launched a bid for the Board of Supervisors’ at-large seat after being unseated in the primary, lost to Stacy Terry.
Terry picked up 65% of the vote – 5,154 in the county-wide race. Hale pulled in 2,653 votes.
While Hale lost a spot on the BOS, another incumbent in a highly contested race managed to fend hold onto his seat.
Sheriff Keith Dunagan held off a challenge from Doug Carner at the ballot box on Tuesday, retaining his seat at the head of the Sheriff’s Office by a 426-vote margin.
Dunagan’s tally of 4,390 represented 53% of the vote. Carner pulled in 3,944 votes.
Jamie Smith also scored a spot on the Board of Supervisors, beating Jason Manley by 492 votes. Smith received 67% of the vote – 950 – to Manley’s 458.
Running unopposed for a spot on the Board of Supervisors, Rolland Cook received 1,109 votes. Incumbent Gene Horney was unopposed in his bid for re-election to the Supervisors, receiving 1,120 votes.
Mike Jones, Kathy Vaught and Lori Guynn were unopposed in bids for re-election to the commonwealth’s attorney’s post, commissioner of revenue and treasurer, respectively.
Jones received 7,266 votes. Vaught captured 7,404 votes, and Guynn 7,249.
School Board member Lee Johnson, running unopposed for the at-large seat, returned to the panel with 6,749 votes. Tonya Freeman, also unopposed, was re-elected, too, winning 1,180 votes. The same for Chalmer Frye, who was unopposed as well. Frye won 1,119 votes.
District 2 on the School Board had no candidates and will be decided by write-in votes. 547 were cast.
Chris King and Brian Umberger were each elected to the Soil and Water Conservation Director Big Walker District.
Republican incumbent Jeff Campbell easily retained his General Assembly seat, getting 75% of the vote. In Wythe County, Campbell beat Barker 6,442 votes to 1,820 votes.
Delegate Todd Pillion became state Sen.-elect Todd Pillion on Tuesday night, beating back a challenge from independent Ken Heath.
In Wythe, Pillion carried a comfortable majority of the votes, with 2,602. Heath garnered 1,063.
Republican incumbent Sen. David Suetterlein carried his slice of Wythe County, racking up 3,593 votes. Democratic challenger Flourette Ketner finished with 924 votes.
Suetterlein retained his seat, besting Ketner with 71% of the vote.
Even as national parties kept an eye – and poured money into – Virginia’s elections, there were a staggering number of seats locally and statewide unopposed.
Eleven Senate seat were unopposed, all but one occupied by Democrats. Republicans hold a narrow 20-19 edge in the Senate and a 51-48 advantage in the House.
The Election Day ballots weren’t any more crowded in the House, though. Of the 100 seats up for grabs, 31 featured candidates running unopposed. Again, most of those benefiting from the uncontested races were Democrats.
Terry Kilgore, Will Morefield, Israel O’Quinn, Charles Poindexter, Christopher Head, Terry Austin and Jay Leftwich Jr. were the lone Republicans without opposition. Most of those running unopposed are from the southwestern portion of the state. Leftwich is the only one from outside the broader region, representing Chesapeake City.
