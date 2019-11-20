TAZEWELL, Va. — Regardless of the deal with Back of the Dragon local youngsters will have two more ball fields.
While town council took no action on the proposal to transfer the current little league fields they did take measures to make sure Lincolnshire Park’s fields are available next spring. They approved Town Manager Todd Day’s request to apply for a Cumberland Plateau Regional Opportunity Program, (CPROP) grant of $154,500 to pay for upgrades at the park.
Day said District 11 Little League Administrator Bob Huff has already approved the lighting at Lincolnshire and the town is waiting to see if fences have to be permanent or can be portable. Day said there is room for four batting cages at the park.
Council also discussed whether or not to accept a recreation access grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation to improve access to the little league field. Day said the town could go ahead and accept the money and do the work and if the property sells they could modify the contract and add the cost of the upgrades to the price
That money would be returned to the Department of Transportation council asked Day to discuss the matter with the Back of the Dragon’s owners and they would make a decision in December.
In other action council:
*Received and update from Rick Barton about the plans for recreation access points in the town and the plan to make the town an Appalachian Trail Town.
*Set a public hearing for 7:15 p.m. at its Dec. 10 meeting on the ordinance for special exemption permits.
*Approved budget amendments needed to cover the unexpected purchase of a new bucket truck.
*Approved giving town employees Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 24-25 as holidays for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
*Discussed charging food trucks meals taxes starting in January but tabled a vote on the matter.
*Met in closed session to probable litigation with no action taken.
