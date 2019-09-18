A two-hour search for a man who police say abandoned his vehicle and fled from deputies came up empty Wednesday afternoon.
Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said the search began around 2 p.m. after Deputy Roger Dowell saw a vehicle driving recklessly on Dalton Street in Marion.
Dowell followed the vehicle as it turned in behind a business, where the driver and a female passenger abandoned it and took off on foot, Shuler said.
Aided by officers with the Marion Police Department, Virginia State Police and U.S. Forestry Service, the sheriff’s office scoured neighborhoods and around buildings to no avail.
Police called off the search around 4 p.m. and forensic evidence was collected from the abandoned vehicle. Shuler said that evidence will be sent to a forensic lab to help identify the driver.
The suspect is described as a young white male with a facial tattoo that extends down the left side of his neck. He was wearing oversized blue jeans and a T-shirt.
Shuler said the matter remains under investigation and asks that anyone with information on the identity of the driver call the sheriff’s office at 276-783-7204.
Shuler extended his thanks to all agencies involved for their quick response to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.