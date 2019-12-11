ABINGDON, Va. — When it comes to taking pictures, Melanie Holmes focuses on little bits of nature.
That could be flowers, leaves, bugs, water or sunsets.
“You can find a picture in a puddle,” said Holmes, 41. “It’s everyday life. There’s probably a leaf out there that’s beautiful.”
With a smile, Holmes showed off one photo on her cellphone and said, “See? This is a leaf on my sidewalk.”
It’s been about five years since this bartender took up photography.
“I really enjoy nature. I enjoy the beauty in small things,” she said. “And I started capturing it.”
Holmes has showed off her art on Facebook. “I posted one picture of a puddle with some raindrops in it,” she said.
She’s received compliments from folks saying, “You really have an eye.”
Now, for December, Holmes is showing off several of her photos at the Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon.
With a smile, Holmes said, “I enjoy it for myself.”
She also relies on a variety of equipment. “Some of my photos are from a camera,” she said. “Most are from a cellphone.”
Holmes grew up at Glade Spring, Virginia, and graduated Patrick Henry High School in 1997.
Photography, she said, is really just an outlet for fun.
“It was something that I was interested in,” she said. “I really enjoy it.”
