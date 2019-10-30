ABINGDON, Va. — Two retired educators are vying for the Monroe District seat on the Washington County School Board in the Nov. 5 election.
The incumbent, C. Dayton Owens, has served 16 years on the board. Prior to that, he spent 35 years teaching in Washington County — with 25 years at Glade Spring Elementary and another decade at Meadowview Elementary School.
His challenger is W. Lee Brannon, who retired after working for 34 years in public school systems.
Brannon, 60, was once the assistant superintendent in Washington County in 2005.
Both live in Glade Spring.
Brannon served as the principal of John S. Battle High School from 1993 to 1998. He was also the principal at Abingdon High School from 1998 to 2001.
Later, Brannon served as superintendent of schools at Norton, Virginia, and in Wythe County, Virginia.
All along, though, he never moved from Washington County.
Brannon considers himself a strong candidate for a seat on the school board because of “my experience in education,” he said. “And I felt like I wanted to give something back in the community.”
Chief among Brannon’s concerns is school safety.
“And I feel like we need to have the type of curriculum that is conducive for all 21st-century learners,” Brannon said.
Brannon also wants to make sure the school system is attracting and retaining high-quality employees with the best salary and benefit packages.
Owens, 75, said he’s been proud to serve Washington County’s “fine education system” but credits that quality to the school system’s employees.
“My concern has always been to provide the best educational experience for the whole child,” Owens said. “Yes, I want to make sure that every child is provided the best education possible.”
Yet, he said, life is more than just about education.
“There are social, moral and spiritual aspects of our lives,” he said. “Therefore, we need to put forth leaders and role models in our educational system that will engage and encourage these developments of these aspects of life also.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.