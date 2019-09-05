Town decals and heroism were on the Wytheville Town Council’s agenda last week.
Regarding the decals, Wytheville residents have glued their last one to their vehicle windshields. The Town Council on Monday voted to eliminate the decals in favor of placing the vehicle license tax on personal property tax bills.
Council member Mark Bloomfield said that over the past several years, residents have asked the council to eliminate car decals in favor of some other form of collection.
“Several years ago, Wythe County discontinued with the license decal and placed the vehicle tax on the personal property assessment that is issued each year,” he said. “The Town of Wytheville will move into a similar type of arrangement this upcoming year. When tax tickets are issued later this fall, an appropriate amount of money, depending on the type of vehicle, will be placed on the personal property tax ticket.”
That means residents will no longer need to buy a license decal in the spring of the year.
“The result is that there is no difference in the taxation fee on the local vehicle license, but only the method by which it is assessed,” Bloomfield said.
In other business, council presented a Certificate of Appreciation to five men for their Good Samaritan efforts to help local landscaper Rob Litton after a July 5 crash on Peppers Ferry Road. The council recognized Aron Davies, Brandon Dean, Stanley Demers, Donnie Jones and Trey Warden for their heroism in helping Litton. The certificate honoring the men read: “In grateful recognition of your exception courage and quick action that you displayed by assisting a critically injured person on July 5, 2019, without reservation for personal safety. The Town Council of Wytheville thanks you for this selfless act provided to an individual in crisis.”
The crash occurred after an empty transfer truck collided with Litton’s pickup, which was hauling a skid steer. Jones, who has experience driving bulldozers, removed the skid steer from Litton’s pickup, secured the brush hog attachment and used it to lift and pull Litton’s truck away from the flames. Together, the men attempted to free Litton and assure him he was going to be okay.
Extracting Litton from his truck took nearly 90 minutes, and the men helped the Wytheville Fire Department in that endeavor. Litton was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he suffered broken bones and other injuries. Wytheville Fire Chief Marc Brade and the Virginia State Police trooper who investigated the accident, Patrick Goard, agreed that the men saved Litton’s life with their quick thinking.
• Learned that Millwald Theatre Inc., the organization that plans to restore Main Street’s Millwald Theatre, received $50,000 in Virginia Brownfields Assistance Funds. The money will be used for asbestos abatement, air monitoring, lead-based pain removal and project management and overview.
• Revised the due date for acquiring a business license. The Council changed the deadline from March to May 1. Vice Mayor Jackie King said that Town Treasurer Michael Stephens believes the extension will provide taxpayers the chance to submit more thorough information about the gross receipts of the business operation. By revising the due date, Stephens will have the opportunity to conduct a more detailed review of each business license application to assure that it accurate reflects the gross receipts of the business, King said.
