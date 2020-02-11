Update: The teen has been safely located.
* * *
The Marion Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing local teen.
Sixteen-year-old Alexys Hope Vargas was reported missing on Monday by her mother, Alisha Buck.
Buck said her daughter had left their home in the 600 block of Anderson Avenue in Marion on Friday, February 7 without permission. Buck last saw her daughter walking toward Look Avenue.
The mother has had contact with Vargas via social media, but does not know her location, according to a release from the Marion Police Department. Police don’t feel that the teen is in any immediate danger, but say they need to make contact with her.
Vargas is described as a 5’4” Hispanic girl, with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Virginia Tech hoodie and black basketball shorts and may have her dog with her. The dog is described as a medium sized brown and white mixed breed.
Vargas has been listed as a missing child. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 276-783-8145 or the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.
