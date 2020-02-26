ABINGDON, Va. — Ten-year-old Addison Rock loves a good mystery.
When Addison and other fourth grade students in Washington County were invited to compete in an annual essay contest about George Washington earlier this school year, Addison chose to write about a spy ring ordered by Gen. George Washington at the height of the American Revolutionary War.
Her detective skills paid off.
Addison’s research essay won the High Point Elementary student first place in the 2020 George Washington Research Paper Competition, sponsored by the Washington County Educational Fund, Dr. John Lentz of Abingdon and Washington County Public Schools.
Second place in the competition was awarded to Bentley Kendrick of Watauga Elementary, and third place went to Aubrey Hubbard of Abingdon Elementary.
The top three winners received monetary awards and George Washington commemorative coins. Addison also received a George Washington Presidential Silver Medal from the U.S. Mint and an all-expenses-paid trip to Mount Vernon in Alexandria, Virginia, for her and her family.
“It was due to Washington’s sharp mind and strategic thinking that the Culper Spy Ring came to be formed,” read Addison from her winning essay in front of an audience of parents, students and school administrators during a celebration last week that honored the students who participated in the fourth grade competition.
The celebration was held in the ballroom of the Martha Washington Inn & Spa in Abingdon. Dressed in Colonial attire, retired educators David Winship and Suzanne Kittrell played the roles of George and Martha Washington during the event. The Muster Grounds Musick Fife and Drum Corps played historic period music. Cake was served to celebrate the 288th birthday of the country’s first president.
Last year’s first-place winner, Levi Parks, a fifth grade student at Rhea Valley Elementary, spoke during the ceremony about his trip to the home of George Washington.
“I love reading about mysteries,” said Addison, this year’s winning student, who used the internet and library books to learn about the spy ring that was organized by Maj. Benjamin Tallmadge under orders from Washington in the summer of 1778, during the British occupation of New York City.
“I learned that one of the spies was a woman. She gathered information at parties and social events in New York.
“When you start digging into all of this, you learn a lot, and it makes me want to learn more history,” said the youth.
Addison’s mother, Michelle Rock, said her daughter was fascinated to learn that invisible ink was used by Washington and his men to send safer messages. The mother and daughter even conducted a few experiments at home to make a modern version of invisible ink.
They wrote a message on white paper with lemon juice and then heated the paper by holding it close to a lightbulb to reveal their secret message.
“History is very important for children to learn, especially how our country was founded,” said the mother.
“Addison loves going to the library. When she was in kindergarten, I told her she could pick a reward if she had good behavior all week. The first week she used her behavioral rewards to get a library card at the library. Her love of reading continues.”
All of the 21 student finalists who represent the top three winners in each of the county’s seven elementary schools received money and copies of the book, “George Washington’s Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior in Company and Conversation.”
All fourth grade students in Washington County Public Schools and home school programs have the opportunity to participate in the assignment each year that encourages students to gain stronger reading and self-expression skills and to learn more about George Washington as an individual and leader.
Students in the county were encouraged to participate by writing essays containing 300 to 500 words and using at least three different sources for research.
“The students selected a wide variety of topics this year for their essays, everything from Washington’s leadership style and his health woes to his use of spies during the war,” said Janet Lester, elementary supervisor for Washington County Public Schools.
“As the students presented their essays to us, we were impressed with their ability to answer additional questions surrounding their topics, as well as their extensive use of resources outside the school building, such as the public libraries.
“We greatly appreciate the support of Dr. John Lentz and the George Washington Education Fund for providing students the opportunity to develop their research skills in an authentic writing experience.”
Lentz said he came up with the idea for the contest about seven years ago when he visited Mount Vernon.
“I grew up in Alexandria and knew what an important legacy George Washington left us in this great country,” said Lentz, who designed the voluntary writing essay contest to stimulate the interest of all fourth grade students in Washington County.
“We want students to learn about George Washington as an individual, a leader, and to encourage the use of both school and public libraries, to encourage reading and self-expression, to encourage leadership skills for which George Washington is known and to encourage knowledge of the United States and Virginia history,” said Lentz.
