Dr. Jeff Jones is on his way to Uganda. In the east African country, he will join with others to help bring hope and healing – something he’s done in Marion and around the world for decades.
Taking part in a MedReach ministry outreach, Jones will serve in a medical clinic that will care for as many as 400 patients a day. When all is said and done, the longtime Marion pediatrician says he’ll be the one who is blessed.
This past Monday evening, the Marion Town Council honored Jones as one of the town’s Extra Milers. Each year, the council recognizes citizens through the national Extra Mile America program that seeks to celebrate individuals and organizations that make a difference in communities and lift others up.
“Change is not something that just happens. It's not something to just talk about. It's something to create. If we want more out of life, change starts with the person in the mirror and a willingness to 'go the extra mile,'” explained Extra Mile America founder Shawn Anderson.
Councilman Bill Weaver tapped Jones for the honor, describing the Marion physician as a mentor.
Weaver noted that Jones graduated from medical school in 1966 and came to Marion in 1977.
As a pediatrician, Weaver said Jones has helped numerous parents raise their children by answering their questions and providing medical care.
As a man of faith, Weaver noted that Jones has traveled to multiple countries internationally on medical missions.
As a musician and especially a bagpiper, Weaver said, Jones often assists the town and its organizations with ceremonies. He noted Jones’ poignant rendition of Amazing Grace for Marion’s Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony.
While Jones recently retired from his medical practice, Weaver noted his upcoming missionary trip with several other Marion residents.
Jones told the council that he doesn’t believe he’s done more than anyone would who was given the opportunities he’s received. “I consider it a great privilege,” he said.
Jones regards his missionary work as “part of the Great Commission we all share.”
He was referring to the resurrected Jesus telling his disciples, “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.”
Jones also told the council that he considers it a “great privilege to be part of this great community.”
“To be involved with so many families…,” Jones said, “it’s been a real blessing to me.”
