Appalachian Power will be upgrading electric meters in its Abingdon service area beginning April 1.
Current electric meters use radio frequencies, but crews will replace those with the newer AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) meters, which combine radio and cellphone technology to get more accurate remote readings of the customer’s location. The current meters require crews to physically drive to the meter to read usage data for the month.
In addition, the new meters will help customers more speedily access their accounts and make billing changes. Meters will automatically detect outages, sending a signal directly to Appalachian Power so repair crews can be instantly notified.
A total of 19,000 Abingdon meters will be replaced. Customers will received a recorded phone call or voicemail to inform them when crews will be in their neighborhood. Users should also expect a short power outage during meter installation. Meter replacements will continue throughout the region later this year.
For more information, call 1-800-956-4237. Customers can also read more about the AMI meters at www.appalachianpower.com/info/AMIDigitalMeters.
